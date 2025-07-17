Manchester City already planning for a new future in goal

Ederson joined Manchester City from Benfica in 2017, and the goalkeeper has gone on to play 372 times for the club, keeping 168 clean sheets. The Brazilian has been a key part of Pep Guardiola's side, which has won the Premier League six times and the Champions League.

It would not have been easy for Ederson as he was replacing the popular Joe Hart in City's lineup. Guardiola was ruthless in dispatching Hart, but the same fate could now happen to Ederson.

The Sports Journalist Nicolò Schira posted on X: "City and Bayern Munich are interested in Gigio Donnarumma. There is no agreement with PSG to extend, as of now. The goalkeeper currently earns €12M/year. Paris have offered a renewal with a lower salary."

Should Gianluigi Donnarumma leave Paris Saint-Germain?

Paris Saint-Germain have just won the Champions League and are regarded as the best team on the planet. This is despite them losing in the Club World Cup final to Chelsea. Therefore, it would seem crazy for a player to leave PSG at this moment.

Donnarumma is regarded as one of the best keepers in the world, so he would have been offended by PSG offering him a lower salary. The Italian's contract expires at the end of next season, so Les Parisiens may need to cash in on him now before he departs on a free transfer in the summer of 2026.

Would Man City or Bayern be a better fit for Gianluigi Donnarumma?

The Premier League is regarded as the best division in soccer, so Donnarumma would want to test himself in England. Ederson's contract at City also expires at the end of the upcoming campaign. As Donnarumma is only 26, he would be seen as a long-term replacement for the Brazilian.

Bayern Munich is in a similar predicament to City, as Manuel Neuer's contract also expires in June 2026. Neuer is a legendary goalkeeper for Bayern, but has had his injury problems in recent seasons. He is also now 39, so a successor is needed at the Bundesliga side.

City is currently a team in transition after a disappointing campaign. Guardiola has been trusted to rebuild the team, but it remains to be seen if he can get them back to their best. Therefore, it is a gamble joining City. At Bayern, Donnarumma is almost guaranteed to win trophies, due to their dominance in Germany.