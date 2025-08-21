Manchester City vs. Tottenham: Predicted lineups, team news, and score prediction

Matchday 2 of the Premier League sees a mouthwatering clash between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City look back to their best

City are on the back of a very disappointing season, but they looked back to their best when they demolished Wolverhampton Wanderers, 4-0, on the opening weekend. Pep Guardiola's side will be expected to challenge for the title once again.

Erling Haaland scored twice against Wolves, and he will be one of the favorites for the Golden Boot. The new signings, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki, also got off the mark, which will be a huge boost for Guardiola.

Tottenham Hotspur will have to get over Eze disappointment

Losing out on signing Eberechi Eze to their biggest rivals, Arsenal, is a huge blow for Tottenham Hotspur. It was a no-brainer for Eze to join the Gunners as he is a former youth team member of the club and a supporter.

As much as Spurs would hate to admit it, Arsenal also has a far better side right now. Spurs must get over this disappointment quickly and bring in another forward before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Team news and predicted lineups

Cherki could start for City after impressing off the bench against Wolves; he could be in the lineup ahead of Jeremy Doku.

Man City predicted lineup: Trafford, Lewis, Stones, Diaz, Aït-Nouri, González, Reijnders, Bobb, Cherki, Haaland, Silva

Tottenham will likely be unchanged from the side that beat Burnley, 3-0, last Saturday.

Tottenham predicted lineup: Vicario, Spence, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence, Gray, Bergvall, Kudus, Sarr, Richarlison, Johnson

Historical context and prediction

Results between the two sides have been mixed in recent seasons. In their last five meetings, City have won three, whilst Spurs have claimed victory on two occasions.

Both teams had strong starts, so we can expect to see goals. Guardiola's side could edge it 3-2 with home advantage.

How to watch Man City vs. Tottenham

Tottenham will take on Man City at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 23. The match will be televised on USA Network and Universo and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).