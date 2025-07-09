Manchester United locked in a bidding war for phenom forward

Ruben Amorim did not want to take over at Manchester United mid-way through last season. The former Sporting Lisbon boss would have liked to have taken over this summer, so he could have a full pre-season to stamp his authority on the side. However, United told him that it was now or never following the sacking of Erik ten Hag, so Amorim took the job.

Amorim was unable to turn United's poor season around, as the club ultimately finished 15th in the Premier League. The Red Devils then lost in the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur, which had they won would have qualified them for the Champions League.

Now that Amorim has this summer to bring in his players and implement his style of play, the pressure is on his United side to perform. If they do not, then Amorim's time at the club will be short. The manager needs to bring in the right players, but top recruits do not come easily.

The Sky Germany journalist, Florian Plettenberg, has reported that "So far, Southampton have not received any concrete offers for Tyler Dibling, but there have been many enquiries. Understand Manchester United, Tottenham, (Nottingham) Forest and West Ham are keen on him. Southampton’s price valuation is set at €55–65m."

Would Tyler Dibling be a good fit at Manchester United?

Dibling was one of the few bright sparks for Southampton last season. However, he was unable to save the club from relegation to the Championship. The 19-year-old is a versatile forward who is predominantly a right-winger, but can also play as an attacking midfielder or a striker.

He only managed four goals, with three assists in 38 games in all competitions for the Saints last season. This was for a struggling side, though, so it is expected that his output would be better in a side that is having a more competitive campaign. The winger has played twice for England's U21s but was not part of the side that was victorious in the European Championship this summer.

One of United's best players last season was Amad Diallo, who is also a right winger. Therefore, Dibling may not get sufficient game time in his best position at United. There are also not many young players who have improved at Old Trafford in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era at the club.

Tyler Dibling might be better off at another Premier League club

Joining United could derail Dibling's career, as it has done so for many talented forwards, including Jadon Sancho and Antony. Therefore, Dibling would be better off joining a different Premier League club.

Tottenham could be a good option for Dibling as they now have a highly rated manager in Thomas Frank, who has a track record of developing players. However, at Spurs, he would face competition on the right wing with Brennan Johnson and Wilson Odebert. The North London side is also interested in bringing in another right winger, Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United.

Nottingham Forest is a team that surprised many last season and managed to clinch a Europa Conference League qualifying place. Nuno Espirito Santo will need to add to his roster for the additional games that being in European competition will bring. There would also be a space for Dibling as Anthony Elanga is set to join Newcastle United.

West Ham would be another interesting option for Dibling. They have Graham Potter in charge, who was known for developing young talent at Brighton & Hove Albion. However, he is in a state of rebuilding his career at the Hammers after a difficult spell with Chelsea. It looks like Kudus will depart the London Stadium this summer, which would free up funds for Potter's side to sign Dibling.