Manchester United diving into new bidding war for ace defender

Last season was a disaster for Manchester United; they began the campaign with Erik ten Hag, but it began terribly. Ten Hag had just won the FA Cup, which meant United made the emotional decision to stick with him. This was the wrong choice, and Ruben Amorim soon replaced the Dutchman.

Amorim did not improve United, as they ended up finishing 15th in the Premier League. They had a backdoor route to the Champions League via the Europa League. However, the Red Devils ended up losing the final of that competition to Tottenham Hotspur.

There have been many false dawns in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era at Old Trafford. Amorim may not last at United unless he can strengthen his roster. The Sun has revealed that "United could launch a move for Italy defender Giorgio Scalvini.

"The ace plays for Atalanta and is rated as one of Serie A’s top prospects. However, Scalvini is valued at a massive £50million. And there is also interest in him from Tottenham and Newcastle."

Is Giorgio Scalvini the right fit for Manchester United?

United may be apprehensive about signing Atalanta players. Rasmus Højlund arrived at Old Trafford from the Serie A side but has failed to prove himself. Scalvini is also injury-prone; he made just six Serie A appearances last season due to a cruciate ligament tear and shoulder problems.

Despite being just 21 years old, Scalvini has already played 107 times for Atalanta. He has also earned eight caps for Italy, which is impressive given the country's pedigree for defenders.

Amorim's system is playing three at the back, so he needs to add to his options in the center of defense, which already includes Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martínez, Leny Yoro, and Ayden Heaven.

Scalvini is used to playing on the left of a back three at Atlanta, whilst he can also operate as a defensive midfielder.

Would Tottenham or Newcastle be a better move for Giorgio Scalvini?

Spurs and Newcastle United have both qualified for the Champions League next season. This makes them a much more attractive option for Scalvini than United. Newcastle could be a better move as they qualified for European soccer's top competition by finishing fifth in the Premier League.

Scalvini has played for Atlanta in the Champions League and also helped them qualify for it in the upciming campaign. Therefore, he would not want to settle for anything less than competing at the highest level in Europe.

Tottenham finished 17th in the league last season. Despite claiming Europa League glory, Ange Postecoglou was replaced by Thomas Frank from Brentford. Frank is a highly rated manager, but it remains to be seen how he will get on at Spurs.

Eddie Howe has his feet under the table at Newcastle and won them the EFL Cup last season. The Magpies also have Sandro Tonali, who played with Scalvini for Italy, and could convince him to head to the North East of England. Newcastle, being backed by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, could also offer a very lucrative deal for Scalvini.