Manchester United will have to outbid Al Nassr for their next key midfielder

Since Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr from Manchester United, top European players have followed him to the Saudi Pro League. Other ageing stars such as Karim Benzema, Sadio Mané, and N'Golo Kanté now also play their club soccer in Saudi Arabia.

Due to the wealth of the Saudi Pro League, they have even been able to attract players who are in their 20s to the division. Rúben Neves and Ivan Toney, who both still play for their national teams, are now also at Saudi clubs.

Divisions such as the Premier League now face a tough battle in keeping and signing top European players. FootMercato has published an article linking Paris Saint-Germain's Fabián Ruiz with Manchester United and Al Nassr.

Should Fabián Ruiz join Manchester United or Al Nassr?

It seems strange that Ruiz could be on his way out of PSG, as they have just won the Champions League. PSG's coach, Luis Enrique, did not call Ruiz up for the Spain team at the 2022 World Cup, but the manager has since admitted that was a mistake. Ruiz's contract at the Parc des Princes expires in 2027, so the 29-year-old will be expecting the offer of a new contract soon.

United are not the force that they once was in soccer. However, Ruben Amorim has been trusted with getting the club back to where it belongs. Improving their midfield is a must, especially if they allow Casemiro to leave the club. Ruiz is also yet to play in the Premier League, so the prospect of playing for the division's most famous club will still be tempting.

Al Nassr has recently managed to get Ronaldo to sign a new deal with the club. The Portuguese legend will be expecting his team to sign more talented players, so that they can challenge for trophies. Al Nassr is set to appoint Jorge Jesus as their next manager. Jhon Durán is leaving the club for Fenerbahçe, but they will still have Mané, Aymeric Laporte, and Marcelo Brozović on their roster.

The Saudi Pro League is now a rival for the Premier League

There used to be a time when the Saudi Pro League was thought of as a retirement home. However, the division has shown its quality at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. Al Hilal drew with Real Madrid in their opening game and were undefeated in their group following a draw with Red Bull Salzburg and a win against Pachuca. They have now knocked out Manchester City in the round of 16. They face Fluminense next, so they have a real chance of making it to the semi-finals.

Perceptions of the standard in the Saudi Pro League are changing. It is now considered a quality division outside of Europe that is still competitive enough to earn call-ups to your national team. Therefore, the choice between United and Al Nassr might be a difficult decision for Ruiz. United is a struggling institution, whilst Al Nassr is one of the top teams in the most up-and-coming league in soccer.