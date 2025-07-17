Manchester United may have finally found a solution for their Jadon Sancho problem

Jadon Sancho must have watched the FIFA Club World Cup with envy as his former Chelsea teammates beat PSG in the final. Last season, Sancho was part of the Blues side that won the Europa Conference League and qualified for the Champions League.

The winger scored just five goals, with 10 assists in 41 games for Chelsea. This was not deemed sufficient for the Blues hierarchy, so they ended up paying a £5 million penalty fee not to make his loan from Manchester United permanent.

Sancho faces an uncertain future, but a move to Serie A could now be on the cards. Gianluca Di Marzio has reported (translated from Italian), "Sancho is closing in on Juventus: positive talks with the player's agent and Manchester United this evening."

Would Jadon Sancho be a good fit for Juventus?

There appears to be no future for Sancho at United, even under Ruben Amorim, whom the winger has not yet played under. Trying a different division would be the fresh start Sancho needs to get his career back on track.

Juventus is a massive club that will be in the Champions League next season, so they will match Sancho's ambitions. As we saw at the Club World Cup, Juve are not the force they once were as they were thumped 5-2 by Manchester City in the group stage.

Sancho should not be worrying about getting into Igor Tudor's side, as the manager does not have the stellar names that Juventus have had in the past. The Old Lady has already signed Jonathan David from Lille this summer, so Sancho would welcome the prospect of linking up with the highly-rated Canadian striker.

Where did it all go wrong for Jadon Sancho?

When he was at Borussia Dortmund, Sancho was regarded as one of the brightest talents in world soccer. He paved the way for many young English players to also choose Dortmund as a place to develop.

Sancho's £73 million move to United did not go to plan. Old Trafford has not been the right destination for many players recently. Sancho had a public falling out with United's then-manager Erik ten Hag, which led to the player being sent back to Dortmund on loan.

His loan at Chelsea was not a total failure, as Sancho showed glimpses of his old self. He also scored in the Europa Conference League final against Real Betis. However, his Premier League form was not up to scratch, so Serie A could be the place for the player to rebuild his reputation.