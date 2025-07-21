Manchester United's striker wishlist has been cut to 2 names

Manchester United drew a blank as their pre-season friendly against Leeds United in Stockholm last weekend finished 0-0. 17-year-old Chido Obi started the game up front for United, and Rasmus Højlund replaced him at half-time. Joshua Zirkzee missed out due to injury.

United are desperate for a new striker as they look to bounce back from a very disappointing season. They finished 15th in the Premier League and lost in the Europa League final to Tottenham Hotspur in the last campaign.

A new striker would solve many problems for Ruben Amorim, and their search has been narrowed down. The reported Florian Plettenberg was quoted by Sky Sports saying, "There are now many movements in the background for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, but I can also imagine him staying this summer if there is not the right offer.

"There are talks with interested clubs and it is our understanding that Man Utd are targeting him, he is one of two candidates to be their new No 9 and the other one is Nicolas Jackson. I cannot close the door to possible Chelsea interest, so let's see what happens in the next two or three weeks with Sesko."

Would Benjamin Sesko be Man United's best option?

Šeško is one of the most sought-after young strikers in world soccer. The 22-year-old scored 13 goals, with five assists in 33 Bundesliga games last season. This has caught the attention of other big clubs including Real Madrid, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

A reason why a move away from Leipzig has not materialized for Šeško yet is that he is tied down to a long-term contract. His contract with the German side expires in 2029, so Leipzig will demand a high transfer fee.

Or should Man United go for Nicolas Jackson?

Jackson would be the cheaper option for United despite his deal with Chelsea expiring in 2033. This is due to the striker being now third in the pecking order at Stamford Bridge. The recruits João Pedro and Liam Delap shone at the Club World Cup, whilst Jackson picked up another red card at the tournament.

One advantage that Jackson has over Šeško is that he has Premier League experience. The Senegalese striker has been with Chelsea for two seasons, scoring 14 in his first Premier League campaign and 10 in his second.

His confidence will be low after Chelsea has brought in two players in his position. However, Jackson could now arrive at United with a chip on his shoulder and a point to prove.