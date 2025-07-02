Manchester United may have found a surprise new home for Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford's dreams of playing for Barcelona have been well documented. However, due to Barca's financial position, it remains to be seen if they could afford to sign him from Manchester United.

Joining a top European club was what Rashford thought was possible after he revealed to the journalist Henry Winter last season that he wanted to leave United. However, Rashford ended up joining Aston Villa on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Whilst at Villa, Rashford proved that he was still able to perform at his best. He scored four goals, with six assists in 17 games in all competitions for Unai Emery's side. He helped Villa make it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, where they lost to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain. Unfortunately, due to a hamstring injury, Rashford missed Villa's final Premier League games. They ended up finishing sixth and missing out on qualifying again for the Champions League.

Rashford did not join Villa permanently, but he could join a club that will be in European soccer's top flight next season. The Bundesliga expert, Christian Falk, has reported in CFBayernInsider that "Bayern Munich are genuinely interested in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford."

Marcus Rashford linking up with Harry Kane would be exciting

Bayern need to bolster their forward line as Leroy Sané has left the club to join Galatasaray. Also, Thomas Müller will be departing the Bundesliga side after the FIFA Club World Cup. As Rashford can play on the wing as well as through the middle, he should fill the void left by Sané and Müller well.

Rashford and Harry Kane have performed well together for England, so it would be exciting to see what they could do at the club level. United fans would have at one point hoped that they would see the two in action for their team. However, this was not meant to be, but we could still see the pair in action together in the Bundesliga.

England manager Thomas Tuchel does not have much time before the World Cup next year. The Three Lions were also underwhelming in recent fixtures against Andorra and Senegal. Therefore, it would be a huge help for Tuchel if two of his stars could gel together at Bayern.

Marcus Rashford needs to find another big club to join

It used to be thought that the direction was only down after leaving United. However, given how poorly the club has performed in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson period, that is no longer the case.

Rashford sees his level as being at a top European club. He ideally would not have wanted to be playing at Villa last season, but the loan move was good for him. Villa is a far better side than United these days.

A move to Barca may not come to fruition. Although there are still plenty of other top teams on the continent that may still take a chance on the 27-year-old. Rashford should jump at the chance of joining Bayern if it comes.