Manchester United winger willing to take a pay cut to escape the Red Devils

Jadon Sancho was once considered the future of the England national team when he was at Borussia Dortmund. He paved the way for many other English players to also develop at the Bundesliga club. Jude Bellingham took a similar path and went on to become world-class at Real Madrid. Now Dortmund have Jamie Gittens and Jobe Bellingham in their ranks too.

Manchester United was the wrong option for Sancho, though. He scored just 12 goals, with six assists, in 83 games for the club. The forward then had a public falling out with Erik ten Hag and was sent back to Dortmund on loan. United had thought they had seen the back of Sancho when he went on loan to Chelsea, where the Blues had an obligation to buy him permanently. However, Enzo Maresca's side ended up paying £5 million not to sign him.

Sancho's form last season for Chelsea was not that much better. He found the back of the net five times, along with 10 assists in 41 matches. However, he did score in the Europa Conference League final.

It does not look like Sancho has a future back at Old Trafford under their new manager, Ruben Amorim. The winger is desperate to get out of the club. Gazzetta dello Sport published an article linking Sancho with a swap deal for Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic (h/t ESPN for an English summary). The article also revealed that Sancho is willing to take a pay cut to join Juve.

Is Juventus a good move for Jadon Sancho?

Sancho has proved that he can flourish abroad, as he was at his best at Dortmund. Serie A has become a place where dwindling Premier League players have become stars once more. For example, Christian Pulisic, Scott McTominay, and Romelu Lukaku have all found their form again in Italy.

Juventus is also a massive team that is currently at the Club World Cup. They also finished fourth in Serie A last season, which qualified them for the Champions League. At the club, he would join fellow Englishman Lloyd Kelly.

United are also in desperate need of a striker, with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failing to make the grade at Old Trafford. If Vlahovic can be involved in a swap deal, then it could suit both parties. Vlahovic is only 25 and knows where the goal is. He scored 10 times in 29 Serie A games last season.

Jadon Sancho will have other options

Sancho has also been linked with another Serie A club, Napoli. There, he could join McTominay, who was underrated at United, but has found his level in Italy. McTominay was a key player for Antonio Conte's side as they won Serie A in the last campaign. Sancho would be hoping he can have a resurgence like the Scotland international.

There will always be rumors of a return to Dortmund for Sancho, but nothing appears concrete right now. Al-Hilal is another option for Sancho. However, whilst the riches of the Saudi Pro League would be tempting, Sancho is too young to play in the division.

The 25-year-old moving to Turkey has gained pace recently. Both Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe have shown interest in Sancho. Galatasaray has proved that they can sign top players, as they had Victor Osimhen on loan from Napoli last season. They are also the Turkish Süper Lig champions. Fenerbahçe is managed by former United boss Jose Mourinho and will be aiming to overtake Galatasaray next season.

Ideally, Sancho would want to join a team in one of Europe's top five leagues. He will have ambitions of getting back into the England fold, especially with the World Cup next year. However, Ivan Toney has proved that you can get called up by Thomas Tuchel despite playing in Saudi Arabia. Therefore, it will not be the end of the world if Sancho ends up in the Saudi Pro League or the Süper Lig.