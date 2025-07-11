MLS Transfer Rumor Roundup: Diego Luna could be on his way to Europe and more

In today's MLS transfer rumor roundup, Diego Luna could be heading across the Atlantic Ocean, Inter Miami is set to sign another big name in Rodrigo De Paul and a Club World Cup star, Wessam Abou Ali, is on the radar of the Columbus Crew.

Real Salt Lake's Diego Luna is linked with a La Liga side

Diego Luna had a breakout tournament at the Gold Cup this summer with the USMNT. Unfortunately, Luna could not get the Stars and Stripes over the line in the final as they lost to Mexico. However, Luna's overall contribution at the competition was fantastic, where he scored three goals, with two assists across six matches.

Luna has also been on form in MLS this season for Real Salt Lake. In 16 games in the division, Luna has scored eight goals and provided two assists. The 21-year-old has performed well individually, but RSL is as low as 12th in the Western Conference. For his development, Luna should be looking to transfer to Europe.

The MLS insider, Tom Bogert, reported on X: "Celta Vigo among European clubs with interest in USMNT and Real Salt Lake attacker Diego Luna. No bids or talks with RSL yet, who wouldn't let him go for cheap if a bid arrives."

Celta Vigo finished seventh in La Liga last season, which qualified them for the Europa League. Their most notable player is former Liverpool striker Iago Aspas.

Luna got his opportunity this summer at the Gold Cup, as the USMNT was missing many of its top players who are based in Europe. Mauricio Pochettino has been willing to give MLS players a chance, but Luna will stand a far greater prospect of playing at the World Cup next year if he is at Celta Vigo instead of Real Salt Lake.

Inter Miami is to sign World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul

Inter Miami surprised many at the Club World Cup by advancing from their group undefeated. They beat FC Porto and drew with Palmeiras and Al Ahly. However, the Herons were then humiliated by Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16, suffering a 4-0 defeat.

Since going out of the Club World Cup, Miami has performed well in MLS, winning back-to-back matches. Lionel Messi scored twice in a 4-1 win over CF Montréal before grabbing another brace in a 2-1 victory versus the New England Revolution.

Javier Mascherano's side could add another one of Messi's accomplices to their squad. Jordi Alba, Luis Suárez, and Sergio Busquets, who all played with Messi at Barcelona, are on Miami's roster. Now, a current Argentina teammate of Messi, who also won the World Cup alongside him, is set to join them.

According to GIVEMESPORT, "Inter Miami CF are advancing in talks to sign Argentine midfielder Rodrigo De Paul from Atlético Madrid. No deal is done yet, but talks are trending in a positive way. A potential fee is likely to be in the region of €15-20 million."

De Paul has made 187 appearances for Atlético and featured for them at the Club World Cup this summer. However, he is now 31, so it could be time for him to head to MLS.

The Columbus Crew is interested in Wessam Abou Ali

Wessam Abou Ali starred for Al Ahly at the Club World Cup this summer. He did not score in his team's opening two games against Inter Miami and Palmeiras. However, the center-forward made amends by scoring a hat-trick in a 4-4 draw with FC Porto. Al Ahly went out in the group stage of the tournament in the United States, but it might not be the end of Abou Ali's story in the country.

Tom Bogert posted on X: "Abou Ali is one player the Columbus Crew are considering this summer with open DP spot." The Crew is currently fourth in the Eastern Conference and is managed by MLS's most highly rated head coach, Wilfried Nancy. This will all make Columbus an attractive option for Abou Ali.