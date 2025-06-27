MLS transfer rumor roundup: Olivier Giroud back to France, Timo Werner to Red Bulls

In today's MLS transfer rumor roundup, LAFC striker Olivier Giroud linked with return to Ligue 1, Timo Werner is in talks to sign for the New York Red Bulls and Charlotte FC's Patrick Agyemang to join Derby County.

LAFC striker Olivier Giroud linked with return to Ligue 1

Despite scoring 15 goals in 35 Serie A games during his final season for AC Milan, Olivier Giroud has struggled to acclimate to MLS. This may be due to his family not being able to settle in the United States. In 37 games for Los Angeles FC, Giroud has scored just five times.

The Frenchman is now set to return to his home country. Foot Mercato has reported (translated from French), "LOSC (Lille) is trying to recruit the striker... Giroud and the American franchise are due to meet after the FIFA Club World Cup to take stock and discuss what's next."

LAFC have already been knocked out of the Club World Cup after finishing bottom of Group D. They lost to Chelsea and Espérance Sportive de Tunis, but did manage to draw with Flamengo. Moving Giroud on would open up a designated player spot that LAFC could give to Thomas Müller. The German has been linked with the club due to their partnership with Bayern Munich. He will also depart the Bundesliga club after the Club World Cup.

Lille will need a new striker with Jonathan David leaving the club when his contract expires this month. They are also in the Europa League next season, so Les Dogues will need to have a strong roster.

Giroud last played in Ligue 1 during the 2011/12 season. In that campaign, he scored 21 goals in 36 games for Montpellier as they unexpectedly won the division. This earned Giroud his move to Arsenal. The striker is now 38 and has surprisingly not been able to cut it in MLS. However, a return to Europe, where his family should be able to re-settle, will help him get his form back on the pitch.

Timo Werner is in talks to sign for the New York Red Bulls

Timo Werner had a disappointing loan spell at Tottenham Hotspur from RB Leipzig last season. He made just 18 Premier League appearances, without scoring, but made three assists. Spurs will not be taking up their option to buy him permanently. However, Leipzig's sister club, the New York Red Bulls, is willing to give him a chance.

According to GIVEMESPORT, "The NY Red Bulls are in talks to sign German forward Timo Werner from RB Leipzig. All parties are working towards a deal, but nothing is imminent at the moment."

Moving from Leipzig to RBNY has been a path recently taken by Werner's former teammate Emil Forsberg. The Swede has settled well at the club and is now their captain. Sandro Schwarz's side is currently seventh in the Eastern Conference. If Werner can rediscover his form in MLS, then he should help RBNY make sure they finish in the playoff places.

Charlotte FC's Patrick Agyemang to join Derby County

Patrick Agyemang is currently getting his chance as the USMNT's first-choice striker at the Gold Cup. Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi are injured, so Agyemang is making the most of his opportunity. He has scored twice in three games, which included the winner of Haiti in their final group game. They will play Costa Rica in the quarter-finals.

Agyemang has also been on form in MLS, scoring six goals in 16 games for Charlotte FC. This is about to earn him a move to English soccer. Fabrizio Romano has posted on X: "Derby County are closing in on deal to sign 24 year old striker Patrick Agyemang from Charlotte FC. Talks underway with player’s green light already in place."

Derby are currently in the Championship and just survived relegation to League One last season under John Eustace. The highly rated manager only took charge of the Rams in February, so they should be in for a more comfortable upcoming campaign.