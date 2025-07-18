MLS Transfer Rumor Roundup: Rodrigo De Paul set to join Inter Miami, and more

In today's MLS transfer rumor roundup, Inter Miami is set to sign another friend of Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul. Chidozie Awaziem is heading back to FC Nantes from the Colorado Rapids. Los Angeles FC is close to signing Mathieu Choinière from Grasshopper.

Inter Miami is close to signing Rodrigo De Paul from Atlético Madrid

Since the Club World Cup, Inter Miami had been on a run of three consecutive wins in MLS. However, this form came to an end with a 3-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati yesterday. The defeat against Cincy proved that Miami still needs more recruits if they are to challenge for MLS Cup.

GIVEMESPORT has reported that "Inter Miami CF are finalizing a deal to sign Argentine international midfielder Rodrigo De Paul on loan from Atlético Madrid. The purchase clause will be worth around $17 million (€15 million) plus add-ons, sources add.

"Atletico will trigger a one-year contract extension for De Paul to facilitate the loan, sources say. This means his Atlético contract now expires in the summer of 2027, rather than next summer."

De Paul has a great relationship with Messi as they are teammates with Argentina. Miami has come under criticism for signing aging stars, and De Paul is now 31. However, he still made 53 appearances for Atletico last season.

Chidozie Awaziem is set to join FC Nantes from the Colorado Rapids

Chidozie Awaziem had a loan spell at Nantes from Porto during the 2017/18 season. He eventually joined Boavista permanently before heading to MLS with Cincinnati and now the Colorado Rapids. He has only been with the Rapids this year, but is already set to return to European soccer.

MLS insider Tom Bogert posted on X: "Nantes finalizing a deal to sign center back Chidozie Awaziem from the Colorado Rapids. L’Equipe first. Awaziem wanted to go back to Europe, as his family isn’t in America. Colorado didn’t stand in his way, did right by the player."

Los Angeles FC is to sign Mathieu Choinière from Grasshopper FC

Los Angeles FC has the same record as Inter Miami since the Club World Cup, with three wins and one defeat. They face their city rivals, the LA Galaxy, in El Tráfico this weekend. Steve Cherundolo's side is about to improve its roster by bringing a former CF Montréal player back to MLS.

Paul Tenorio of The Athletic reported on X: "LAFC set to sign CanMNT midfielder Mathieu Choinière from Grasshopper. LAFC own Grasshopper, so probably not the toughest negotiation — good opportunity for Choinière to fight for more minutes with eyes on 2026 World Cup."

Choinière was a star for Montréal in MLS, but his move to Grasshopper has not worked out. The midfielder has played just 18 times and scored once for the team from Zurich, Switzerland.