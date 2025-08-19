New suitor enters picture to help Manchester United dump Rasmus Højlund

Rasmus Højlund was left out of the Manchester United squad that lost 1-0 to Arsenal on the opening day of the Premier League season. This has fueled speculation that he will be departing Old Trafford before the end of the transfer window.

A return to Serie A appears to be Højlund's expected next destination. The striker has been linked with AC Milan, but now another Italian team could be in pole position to sign him.

Fabrizio Romano posted on X yesterday: "Napoli had direct contact with Man United today following Romelu Lukaku’s injury as he’ll be out more than 3 months. Napoli asked for loan deal conditions for Rasmus Højlund. Man United want to keep Joshua Zirkzee, no talks despite links today. Clear plan by Rúben Amorim."

With Zirkzee part of Amorim's plans, United have also signed Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Šeško in this transfer window. Therefore, there is little room for Højlund in the Red Devils' roster.

Would Rasmus Højlund be a good fit for Napoli?

Napoli is desperate for a new striker after seeing Lukaku limp off injured in a preseason match with Olympiacos last weekend. The Belgian is expected to miss the next three months with his thigh problem.

Antonio Conte's side needs to find a replacement for Lukaku if they are to defend their Serie A title. Højlund is familiar with the division, having previously played for Atalanta before joining United.

Many players who have struggled in the Premier League have found their level in Serie A. This includes Lukaku and his Napoli teammate Scott McTominay, who also used to represent United.

There has been a concern that Højlund was not getting the service he needed at Old Trafford. However, he should certainly get it in Naples as they now also have former Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne.

Are there any other clubs interested in Rasmus Højlund?

Højlund has been linked with other top Serie A clubs, including Inter Milan, Roma and Juventus. However, there is also interest from within the Premier League.

According to the Independent, "Fulham sounded out Manchester United over a potential move for Rasmus Hojlund due to the possibility of Rodrigo Muniz leaving the Whites this summer."

It would be seen as a step backward if Højlund were to return to Serie A after just two seasons at United. Therefore, a transfer to Fulham could be tempting for the Dane.

Fulham are a mid-table team, though; if he was to join Napoli then they will be expected to be title challengers. The worry is, however, that when Lukaku returns to action, will Højlund then be sidelined?