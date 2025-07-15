Norway vs. Italy: Predicted lineups, team news, and Women's Euros score prediction

We are now into the Women's Euros quarter-finals with two-time winners Norway taking on Italy, who have been runners-up twice.

Norway will look to Ada Hegerberg to inspire them to victory

Norway has many star players, including Caroline Graham Hansen of Barcelona and Chelsea's Guro Reiten. However, their most notable player is still their captain, Ada Hegerberg. The former Ballon d'Or Féminin player has had a mixed history with her international team due to her self-imposed five-year exile from representing them.

Despite not playing for Norway between 2017 and 2022, Hegerberg has still managed 50 goals for her country in 93 appearances. She was also a runner-up with Norway at the 2013 Women's Euros. Hegerberg has won everything there is to win at club level with OL Lyonnes, including the Champions League six times. Winning a trophy with Norway would be the icing on the cake of a remarkable career.

Italy have had a mixed Women's Euros so far

Italy got off to a great start at the Women's Euros by defeating Belgium 1-0, they then drew 1-1 with Portugal before losing 3-1 to Spain. Each of Italy's goals has been scored by different players, with Arianna Caruso getting the winner against Belgium, Cristiana Girelli scoring past the Portuguese, and Elisabetta Oliviero finding the back of the net versus Spain.

Caruso of Bayern Munich is the player to look out for for Italy, and one of only two players on their squad not to be with an Italian team. The other is Sofia Cantore, of the NWSL side, Washington Spirit.

Team news and predicted lineups

Norway rested some of their best players against Iceland, but will be back to a full-strength side against Italy. Marit Lund will miss the game, however, due to suspension.

Norway predicted lineup: Fiskerstrand, Harviken, Hansen, Bjelde, Mjedle, Engen, Graham Hansen, Bøe Risa, Gaupset, Hegerberg, Reiten

Italy also rotated players for their final group game, but may field a similar team to the one that defeated Belgium.

Italy predicted lineup: Giuliani, Lenzini, Salvai, Linari, Di Guglielmo, Cantore, Giugliano, Severini, Boattin, Caruso, Girelli,

Historical context and prediction

Norway has a better history in women's soccer than Italy. The Norwegians have won the Women's Euros twice, to go along with their World Cup and Olympics trophies. As for Italy, their best result at a major tournament is being runners-up on two occasions at the Euros.

Due to their history, current form, and still having a very strong lineup, Norway will be the favorites to defeat Italy, possibly by a scoreline of 2-1. Gemma Grainger's side has won all of their games so far at the Euros, so their confidence will be high going up against the Italians.

How to watch Norway vs. Italy

Norway will take on Italy at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jul. 16 at the Stade de Genève, Switzerland. The match will be televised on FOX. Whilst it can also be streamed on FOX Sports App.