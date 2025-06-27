Premier League Transfer Roundup: Liverpool target Viktor Gyökeres, and more

In today's Premier League transfer rumor roundup, Liverpool wants Arsenal and Man United target Viktor Gyökeres, Eberechi Eze linked with Arsenal and Tottenham. West Ham United are back in for Evann Guessand.

Liverpool want Arsenal and Man United target Viktor Gyökeres

Liverpool may have lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid this summer. However, they have managed to keep Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. Arne Slot's roster has been further boosted by the signings of Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong, and Milos Kerkez. The Reds are not done yet in the transfer market, with a new striker now on the agenda.

According to Correio da Manha (translated from Portuguese), "Viktor Gyokeres is one of Liverpool's targets to strengthen their attack. The Swede is on a short list to replace former Benfica player Darwin Nuñez, who will join Italian side Napoli."

Nuñez has not been a success at Anfield, despite Liverpool paying Benfica €75 million for his services. It is therefore a bit of a gamble for the Reds to be returning to the Portuguese league for Gyökeres of Sporting Clube de Portugal.

His stats in the Liga Portugal are impressive, with 39 goals in 33 games. However, it remains to be seen if he can replicate this form in the Premier League. Gyökeres has also been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United, who are managed by his former boss Ruben Amorim.

Gyökeres has had a chance in English soccer before at Brighton & Hove Albion. However, he never played in the Premier League for the Seagulls and was sent on loan to St. Pauli, Swansea City, and then Coventry City. He eventually joined Coventry permanently and performed well for them in the Championship, which earned him his move to Sporting CP.

Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze linked with Arsenal & Tottenham

Eberechi Eze played for Arsenal's academy, but was released at the age of 13. His journey to being a professional was not a smooth one, but he eventually made it with Queens Park Rangers. He has since been a success with Crystal Palace, where he scored the winning goal against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

Eze's form for the Eagles could earn him a transfer back to Arsenal. The Sun has reported that "Arsenal are ready to take on north London rivals Tottenham in the race for £68million Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze."

The Palace player would provide competition for Martin Ødegaard in the attacking midfield position. Eze can also play out wide, which will be useful for Mikel Arteta as he bids to finally win a Premier League title. Gunners fans will still be stressing that their club has not signed a new, much-needed center-forward, though.

West Ham United are back in for Nice striker Evann Guessand

West Ham United were linked with Evann Guessand in January as the club was in desperate need of a striker. The move did not come to fruition, but the Hammers are still in for the Nice player to avoid another center-forward crisis.

At the London Stadium, Niclas Füllkrug spent much of last season injured. Evan Ferguson will return to Brighton from his loan. Danny Ings has been released, and it is yet to be decided whether Michail Antonio will be offered a new deal with the club.

The Daily Mail has revealed that "West Ham are preparing to compete with Wolverhampton Wanderers for Nice forward Evann Guessand but need to secure sales first and that could hasten the exit of Mohammed Kudus."

Kudus suffered from second-season syndrome at West Ham in the last campaign. However, he has still been linked with top clubs, including Chelsea. Wolves finished last season well under Vítor Pereira. They have been a selling club in recent years, but will need to strengthen to steer clear of another relegation battle.