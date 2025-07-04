Premier League Transfer Roundup: Ollie Watkins linked with Man United, and more

In today's Premier League transfer rumor roundup, Manchester United is interested in Ollie Watkins. Whilst Marc Guehi could be on his way to Liverpool, West Ham United are trying to sign Hadji Malick Diouf.

Manchester United are interested in Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins looked frustrated at the end of last season as Marcus Rashford was chosen to play ahead of him in key fixtures. This included Watkins starting on the bench in both legs of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Paris Saint-Germain. Watkins came on as a substitute in both games as Aston Villa lost to the eventual winners.

Rashford is no longer at Villa, as he has returned from his loan to Manchester United. This leaves Watkins as Unai Emery's only recognized center-forward. Watkins could follow Rashford to United. However, Rashford is still expected to depart Old Trafford this summer.

The Mirror has reported that "United are stepping up their interest in Aston Villa and England striker Ollie Watkins. United had hoped to land Sporting Lisbon forward Viktor Gyokeres, who played under Old Trafford boss Ruben Amorim in Portugal. But United are convinced Gyokeres has decided to join Arsenal ahead of them, and have therefore switched their attention to 29-year-old Watkins."

United needs a new striker with Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee failing to make the grade. Villa cannot afford to let Watkins go unless they are set to bring in another striker. The player would also be leaving a club that is in the Europa League for one that will be without soccer competition on the continent next season.

Liverpool is targeting defender Marc Guehi to replace Jarell Quansah

Liverpool is a club that is in mourning after the tragic news that their forward Diogo Jota passed away. This will affect last season's Premier League champions, but could bring a club that has suffered tragedy in the past together.

The Reds' recruitment this summer has been very good. They have signed Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for a club record fee. Other additions are Jeremie Frimpong, who also joined from Leverkusen, and Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth.

Arne Slot is still looking to bring in additional recruits to give his team the best chance of retaining their title. According to the Mirror, "Liverpool are set to press on with their plans to sign Marc Guehi after selling Jarell Quansah. The Reds have identified the Crystal Palace star as another addition this summer."

Guehi has just won the FA Cup with Palace, which has qualified them for the Europa League. Albeit, their place in the competition for next season is under uncertainty due to a multi-club ownership issue. The England international has been a target for Newcastle United, but a move to the Premier League champions would be a dream transfer.

West Ham United want to sign Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Prague

West Ham United have signed some top players from Slavia Prague in the past. Tomáš Souček was signed from the Czech side and remains a key part of the club. Vladimír Coufal also arrived from Slavia Prague, but he has now been released. Another player who West Ham let go this summer is long-serving left-back Aaron Cresswell.

Cresswell was the last surviving member of West Ham's team who represented the club at their former home of Upton Park. Graham Potter's side now needs a new left-sided full-back and could return to Slavia Prague to get their player.

The Guardian has revealed that "West Ham face a battle to convince Slavia Prague to sell El Hadji Malick Diouf. The left-back is a target for Graham Potter and discussions have taken place over a deal.

"Slavia are reluctant to lose the Senegal international, who is comfortable as a wing-back, and want about £20m. West Ham have repeatedly made clear they are under pressure to sell before they buy. Incomings without significant sales would leave them at risk of breaching the Premier League’s profitability and sustainability rules."