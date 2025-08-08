Premier League Transfer Rumor Roundup: Benjamin Šeško to join Manchester United, and more

In today's Premier League Transfer rumor roundup: Benjamin Šeško is set to sign for Manchester United. Alejandro Garacho could depart Old Trafford for Chelsea. Whilst Darwin Núñez's time at Liverpool is almost up, with an imminent move to the Saudi Pro League.

Benjamin Šeško is set to sign for Manchester United

Manchester United have seen off competition from Newcastle United in their pursuit of Benjamin Šeško. The RB Leipzig striker is now set to join the Red Devils after they reached an agreement with the Bundesliga side.

According to ESPN, "The Slovenia international is set to move for a fee worth in the region of €85 million ($98.8m), including add-ons... he could be unveiled at Old Trafford before the team's preseason friendly against Fiorentina on Saturday."

The fact that United have been able to prize Šeško from a potential move to Newcastle shows the lure the club still has. Newcastle will be in the Champions League next season, whilst Ruben Amorim's side will be without European soccer.

United are still one of the biggest clubs in the world, and their history will always keep them as an attractive option for players. The club has underachieved since the days of Sir Alex Ferguson. However, Amorim has improved his forward line dramatically this summer.

United has already bought Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha. The addition of Šeško as well is what the club needs, with Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee failing to make the grade at Old Trafford. The Red Devils could make some money back on Højlund, with AC Milan reportedly interested.

Alejandro Garnacho could be on his way to Chelsea

Manchester United have already managed to get the disillusioned Marcus Rashford off their books for at least a season. Rashford joined Barcelona on loan, but United still has players that they could do without.

This includes Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Alejandro Garnacho. However, they may have found a buyer for Garnacho. ESPN has reported that "United value the 21-year-old at around £50 million ($67m), although Chelsea believe they can negotiate a significantly lower fee."

Chelsea fans may be wondering why they need another winger. Enzo Maresca's side has already signed Jamie Gittens and Estêvão to their already bloated roster this summer.

Darwin Núñez is heading to the Saudi Pro League

Liverpool's recruitment has been close to perfection in recent years. However, one signing that has not worked out for the Premier League champions is that of Darwin Núñez. The Uruguayan joined the Reds from Benfica for £64 million. However, he has not lived up to expectations and is now set to depart the club for a lower fee.

ESPN has revealed that "Núñez was linked with a move away from Anfield in January, with the player having pushed for the club to act upon serious interest from the Saudi league. ... Núñez again expressed his desire to leave this summer, with Al Hilal having now agreed a €53m ($62m) deal to bring him to Saudi Arabia."

Núñez was linked with Napoli earlier in the transfer window. He has failed to make it in the Premier League, but it is a shame to see him depart European soccer altogether. The Saudi Pro League is still a developing league, but one with immense riches on offer.

Al Hilal is an attractive option as they performed well at the Club World Cup this summer. They managed to make it to the quarter-finals, defeating Manchester City along the way.