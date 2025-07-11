Premier League Transfer Rumor Roundup: Jordan Henderson's England return and more

In today's Premier League transfer rumor roundup, Jordan Henderson is set to join Brentford. Noni Madueke is about to swap Chelsea for Arsenal, whilst James McAtee could leave Manchester City in search of game time.

Jordan Henderson is in for Premier League return

Jordan Henderson has had a troubled time since leaving Liverpool back in 2023. He was heavily criticized by the LGBT+ community for joining the Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq. His time in Saudi Arabia was also short-lived before he returned to Europe with Ajax. Whilst at Ajax, Henderson had a confrontation with a Dutch journalist over a possible transfer to AS Monaco.

The journeyman days of Henderson are about to be over with a return to the Premier League. The transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, posted on X: "Brentford are set to sign Jordan Henderson with deal being completed today for former Ajax midfielder. Hendo, available as free agent after he left Ajax."

Brentford needs experience on their side after letting their manager, Thomas Frank, join Tottenham Hotspur. The Bees replaced Frank with their set-piece coach, Keith Andrews, so it would be a boost for the new manager to have Henderson now at his disposal.

Henderson is now 35, but was still a part of the recent England roster. Last season, he managed 28 Eredivisie games for Ajax, scoring once and providing three assists. Many thought Henderson could return to his former club, Sunderland, who have just been promoted back to the Premier League. However, joining Brentford, who are an established side in English soccer's top flight, is a better option.

Noni Madueke is set to join Arsenal from Chelsea

Noni Madueke was preparing for a Club World Cup final with Chelsea. However, he is now set to join London rivals Arsenal. The Gunners would be Madueke's third club after he started his career with PSV Eindhoven.

Fabrizio Romano has reported that "Madueke to Arsenal, here we go! Fee agreed in excess of £50m with add-ons included, green light from Chelsea. Madueke already agreed five year deal at Arsenal days ago and he’s now set to complete the move."

Madueke is predominantly a right winger, but may have to play on the left at Arsenal as the Gunners have Bukayo Saka. He came on as a substitute in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Fluminense in the Club World Cup semi-finals. It remains to be seen if he will feature in the final on Sunday before completing his move to Arsenal.

James McAtee could swap Man City for Nottingham Forest

James McAtee was not needed at the Club World Cup this summer for Manchester City. This enabled the player to be a part of the England U21 side that won the European Championship. However, McAtee will now be thinking that he needs to move on from City for his development.

The midfielder made just 15 Premier League appearances for Pep Guardiola's side last season. McAtee proved he could perform as he still managed three goals, but the 22-year-old will want more game time.

According to The Telegraph, "Nottingham Forest are expected to make a formal offer for Manchester City attacking midfielder James McAtee with Morgan Gibbs-White bound for Tottenham." Gibbs-White will be a huge loss for Forest, so McAtee will have big boots to fill at the City Ground.