Premier League Transfer Rumor Roundup: West Ham United want to sign Jack Grealish, and more

In today's Premier League Transfer rumor roundup, Jack Grealish is wanted by West Ham United. Brighton & Hove Albion forward Evan Ferguson is talking to AS Roma. Also, Yoane Wissa would like to follow Thomas Frank from Brentford to Tottenham Hotspur.

West Ham United want to sign Jack Grealish from Manchester City

Jack Grealish was not included in Manchester City's FIFA Club World Cup squad. This was a clear indication that City's £100 million signing needs to move on this summer. It is a shame to see such a talented player being reduced to such a minimal role. Last season, Grealish only played 20 Premier League games, scoring once and making one assist.

When he was at Aston Villa, Grealish was a big fish in a small pond and lit up English soccer with his skills. However, he has not fit into Pep Guardiola's system. A return to wearing claret and blue could inspire Grealish to get back to his best, but in the colors of West Ham rather than Villa.

Ben Jacobs of GIVEMESPORT posted on X: "West Ham the latest club to enquire on Jack Grealish, although the finances of any deal make it difficult. Everton still remain keen, if Manchester City sanction a loan."

At the Hammers, Grealish would be the main man again, so it could be a smart move to join Graham Potter's team. Everton could also be a good option for the winger. He would be a statement signing for the Toffees ahead of their inaugural campaign at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Brighton's Evan Ferguson could be on his way to Serie A with Roma

Evan Ferguson's loan to West Ham United last season was a failure as he failed to score in eight appearances. The highly rated Brighton player needs game time, and he will not be getting that on Fabian Hürzeler's side. A move abroad could be the place for Ferguson to continue his development, with a move to Serie A on the cards.

The transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, reported on X: "Understand AS Roma are now getting closer to signing Evan Ferguson from Brighton. The agreement is moving to final stages with talks now ongoing to get the green light from Brighton ASAP. Ferguson wants AS Roma and the deal is now advancing fast."

Serie A has been a great place for Premier League players to find their level in recent years. Roma will need a big squad next season as they will also be competing in the Europa League. They also only currently have one recognized center-forward in Artem Dovbyk. Therefore, Ferguson should play regularly with the Giallorossi.

Yoane Wissa desires a reunion with Thomas Frank and Tottenham

Thomas Frank left Brentford to become the new Tottenham Hotspur boss this summer. Now, the former Bees boss would be open to some of his former players following him at Spurs.

talkSPORT has revealed that "Brentford are ready to rebuff all offers for Yoane Wissa following Manchester United's latest bid for Bryan Mbeumo... Wissa is pushing to leave Brentford but his preferred option would be to join Frank in north London."

Bees fans would be despairing if Wissa is to follow Frank and possibly Mbeumo out the door. Brentford have replaced Frank with their set-piece coach, Keith Andrews. Whilst they have added Jordan Henderson to their roster, we could be in for a transition period for the club.