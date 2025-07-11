PSG vs Chelsea: Predicted lineups, team news, and Club World Cup score prediction

Many expected the FIFA Club World Cup to become a rerun of the Champions League. However, Fluminense surprised by making it to the semi-finals. The Brazilian side then lost to Chelsea, and the Blues will now face the daunting task of playing Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

PSG are set for world domination

PSG won the Champions League convincingly at the end of last season by destroying Inter Milan 5-0. Luis Enrique's side has just defeated Real Madrid 4-0 in the semi-finals of the Club World Cup. They seem to be able to show up at the big occasions, so Chelsea should be worried that they are in for a drubbing at the MetLife Stadium this Sunday.

Enrique has moved PSG on from a group of stars including Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé into a proper team. Every player now tracks back to defend, and there are no prima donnas. Mbappé is now Real Madrid's problem as Xabi Alonso found out when trying to fit him into his lineup for the semifinal against PSG.

Can Chelsea cause an upset against PSG?

Chelsea are lucky to be in the Club World Cup final. They lost 3-1 to Flamengo in the group stage. This was a blessing in disguise as it meant Chelsea finished second in Group A and put them on the easier side of the draw.

Apart from Benfica, Chelsea have not had to play another European side in the knockout stages. This is a side that finished fourth in the Premier League last season and won the Europa Conference League.

Enzo Maresca's side will have to weather the storm against PSG. However, they also have some top players, including Cole Palmer, who could unlock the French side's defense. It is unlikely, but an upset is possible.

Team news and predicted lineups

After his two goals against Fluminense in the semi-finals, João Pedro must start up front for Chelsea against PSG. This is despite Liam Delap returning from suspension.

Chelsea predicted lineup: Sánchez, Gusto, Colwill, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernández, Palmer, Neto, Pedro, Nkunku

There is no reason for Enrique to change a side that has just beaten Real Madrid convincingly.

PSG predicted lineup: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes, Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Doue

Historical context and prediction

Chelsea have played PSG eight times in their history, winning twice, losing three times, and drawing three times. The last time they met was in the Champions League last 16 during the 2015/16 season, where PSG won 4-2 on aggregate. Zlatan Ibrahimović was starring for PSG back then, and he scored in each of the games against the Blues.

PSG is the best team on the planet right now, so they need to back it up by winning the Club World Cup. The pressure is all on Enrique's side, but they seem to step up on the big occasions, so they should defeat Chelsea 3-0.

How to watch PSG vs. Chelsea

PSG will take on Chelsea at 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jul. 13 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The match will be televised on TBS, Univision, and TUDN. Whilst it can also be streamed on DAZN, Fubo, DirectTV Stream and Sling Blue.