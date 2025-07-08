PSG vs Real Madrid: Predicted lineups, team news, and Club World Cup score prediction

Two giants of European soccer face off in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-finals tomorrow. Paris Saint-Germain faces Real Madrid, with the winner playing Chelsea or Fluminense to become world champions.

Kylian Mbappé will be up against his former club

When Kylian Mbappé left PSG, it marked the end of their own Galácticos era that also included Lionel Messi and Neymar's spells at the club. Les Parisiens improved after these world stars left, and they finally won the Champions League last season.

Now, Mbappé is a Galáctico at Real Madrid and will be facing his former club. There is a bit of bad blood between Mbappé and PSG because of the way he left on a free transfer. The Frenchman was excluded from Luis Enrique's side after he announced his intention to depart, but was eventually reintegrated. This adds more spice to an already blockbuster encounter.

The winner of this tie will likely win the Club World Cup

Real Madrid is arguably the biggest soccer club in the world. Therefore, they see it as an obligation for them to win the first Club World Cup in its new expanded format. However, it is PSG that are the current Champions League holders.

This tie is worthy of a final, and both sides will fancy their chances against Chelsea or Fluminense in the final. Real Madrid against PSG is a match between a club with great soccer history against the new money force in the global game.

Team news and predicted lineups

William Pacho, who got sent off against Bayern Munich, will be a huge miss for PSG. Lucas Berlado will likely start instead of Pacho. Lucas Hernandez, who was also shown a red card against the Bundesliga side, will also be missing.

PSG predicted lineup: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes, Ruis, Vitinha, Neves, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Doue

Despite missing the start of the tournament due to illness and having only made substitute appearances so far, Mbappé will likely start against his former club. Dean Huijsen, who recently signed from AFC Bournemouth, is suspended after being sent off against Borussia Dortmund in the previous round.

Real Madrid predicted lineup: Courtois, Trent, Rudiger, Asencio, Garcia, Tchouameni, Güler, Valverde, Bellingham, Vinicius Jr, Mbappé

Historical context and prediction

PSG has played Real Madrid 12 times in their history, winning four, drawing three, and losing five. The last time they met was in the Champions League during the 2021/22 season, where Los Blancos won 3-2 on aggregate. Karim Benzema, who now plays for Al-Ittihad, scored a hat-trick to win the tie.

PSG is the current Champions League holders, and Real Madrid is still getting used to new manager Xabi Alonso's tactics. Therefore, PSG should win this tie 2-1.

How to watch PSG vs. Real Madrid

PSG will take on Real Madrid at 3:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Jul. 9 at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The match will be televised on UniMás and TUDN. Whilst it can also be streamed on DAZN and DirectTV Stream.