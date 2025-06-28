PSG vs Inter Miami: Predicted lineups, team news, and Club World Cup score prediction

One of the most mouthwatering clashes of the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 is Paris Saint-Germain against Inter Miami. The reason for this is that we will see Lionel Messi up against his former team.

Can Lionel Messi inspire Inter Miami to a surprise victory?

Not many would have given Inter Miami much hope going into the Club World Cup. Their form this season in MLS has been mixed. However, they managed to surprise FC Porto by claiming a 2-1 win. This was thanks to Messi's free kick.

Miami was undefeated in their group; their other matches ended in draws with Al Ahly and Palmeiras. Messi stormed off the field furious after their game with Palmeiras as they threw away a two-goal advantage. The result meant that the Herons finished second in Group A and will play PSG instead of Botafogo.

Messi has already shown that he can inspire Miami to beat a European team at the tournament. However, PSG are the Champions League winners and are a far better side than Porto. Luis Enrique's team has been defeated at the Club World Cup by Botafogo, but they will not underestimate an opponent again.

PSG could go from European champions to World champions

PSG proved that they are the best team in Europe by dismantling Inter Milan 5-0 in the Champions League final. They do not have the big names such as Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Neymar on their roster anymore. However, Enrique has managed to gel a team full of young French players together.

Their marketing may have been affected by not having so many stars in their squad. Although, PSG is a soccer club and not a brand. They are now far more effective on the field, but winning the Club World Cup in the United States will also be a boost for the club on the commercial side.

The only hope that Miami has is if PSG will be affected by the soaring temperatures in the U.S. right now. Les Parisiens are on the back of a long season, so fatigue may affect Enrique's team.

Team news and predicted lineups

PSG will still have to play their strongest lineup despite many players possibly needing a break.

PSG predicted lineup: Donnarumma, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Ruis, Vitinha, Neves, Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Doue

Miami will need to put in a performance of a lifetime, so Jordi Alba must start. This is despite the player only appearing as a substitute so far in the Club World Cup after suffering from muscle problems.

Inter Miami predicted lineup: Ustari, Weigandt, Aviles, Falcon, Allen, Allende, Redondo, Busquets, Alba, Messi, Suárez

Historical context and prediction

This is the first time that Miami will be playing against PSG. It will also be the first time that Messi faces one of his former clubs. His time in Paris was mixed, and he has revealed that he was unhappy at the club. Therefore, the Argentine will be motivated against his ex-club. However, PSG will be expected to breeze past the MLS side, possibly by a convincing scoreline of 4-0.

How to watch PSG vs. Inter Miami

Inter Miami will take on PSG at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jun. 29. The match will be televised on TNT, TruTV, Univision, and TUDN. Whilst it can also be streamed on DAZN, Fubo, DirectTV Stream and Sling Blue.