Ranking the 5 greatest signings in Manchester United history

Manchester United have wasted a lot of money in recent years on players who have not lived up to expectations at Old Trafford. Antony cost United £86 million, and Jadon Sancho was bought for £73 million. Both players are now looking for a way out of United after being sent on loan last season.

There was a time when United were able to sign the best players in the world, and their recruitment was shrewd. This was predominantly when Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge of the club. However, when the Scotsman retired in 2013, the magic at the club appeared to go with him.

United are in danger of becoming a club that runs on its history. There have been some fantastic signings for the club, so here are the five greatest:

The 5 greatest Manchester United signings

5. Cristiano Ronaldo - £12 million from Sporting Lisbon

After seeing Cristiano Ronaldo play against Manchester United for Sporting Lisbon in a friendly in 2003, the player was snapped up by the Red Devils for £12 million. This was a lot of money for an 18-year-old back then, but it was well worth it.

Ronaldo went from being a skinny kid who did lots of tricks to one of the most feared forwards in world soccer. He won the Premier League three times and the Champions League once at the club. The forward was then sold to Real Madrid, where he became the best player on the planet alongside Lionel Messi.

Following a stint with Juventus, Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford in 2021. However, his United sequel did not live up to the hype. He still scored goals but was more of a target man rather than a flying winger. Many fans also believe his legacy at the club was then tarnished after an explosive interview with the journalist Piers Morgan.

Ronaldo's comments to Morgan that were critical of the club and the manager, Erik ten Hag, led to his departure. The Portuguese legend now plays his soccer in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr.

4. Roy Keane - £3.75 million from Nottingham Forest

Most fans know Roy Keane as the grumpy man on Sky Sports. His character even inspired the character Roy Kent in the Ted Lasso series. However, Keane was once one of the best midfielders in the world.

Keane has to be one of the best captains that United have ever had. Fans will often hark back to players like Keane, as their side has lacked leadership in recent seasons. Keane was an all-action central midfielder who allowed the likes of Ryan Giggs and David Beckham to flourish.

One of his most notable performances was in the Champions League semi-final in 1999. Keane played his heart out that day, even as he knew that he would be suspended for the final. United went on to win the tournament that year in dramatic fashion.

Keane also won the Premier League seven times with United. However, his tenure also ended following explosive comments to the media. On United's channel, MUTV, Keane was very critical of a performance by the team, and this was a factor in his exit. His honesty and strong views are what make him such a great pundit today.

3. Denis Law - £115,000 from Torino

Back in 1962, United paid £115,000 for a Scotsman named Denis Law. He went on to win the First Division twice and the European Cup with the Red Devils. He even won the Ballon d'Or in 1964 and is still the only player from Scotland ever to do so.

After leaving United, Law went on to sign for Manchester City. In a remarkable turn of events, Law scored against United in a match that ended with the Red Devils being relegated. The forward did not celebrate, and it is now customary not to do so against your former club. Law passed away earlier this year at the age of 84.

2. Eric Cantona - £1.2 million from Leeds United

Eric Cantona was a hero at Leeds United who helped them win the 1992 First Division. The Premier League was then formed the following season, and Cantona was snapped up by rivals Manchester United.

Cantona became a cult hero at United for his spectacular goals and swagger. He won the Premier League four times and the FA Cup twice. The Frenchman is another player who was never far away from controversy as he kung-fu kicked a Crystal Palace supporter. Since retiring from soccer, Cantona has become an actor.

1. Wayne Rooney - £25.6 million from Everton

Wayne Rooney has to be Manchester United's best ever signing as he broke so many records at Old Trafford. He is the club's top goalscorer with 253, and that will take some beating.

Rooney won the Champions League and the Premier League five times with United. The only blemish on his career with the Red Devils was that he did try and force a move to rivals Manchester City back in 2010.

The player ended up staying at Old Trafford and was a key part of the club until 2017, when he returned to Everton. Since retiring, Rooney has tried his hand at coaching. He did well with Derby County, but was underwhelming at D.C. United. His last two jobs at Birmingham City and then Plymouth Argyle have been disasters.

It remains to be seen if Rooney will return to the dugout, but in the meantime, he is impressing as a pundit like his former captain Keane.