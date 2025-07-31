Ranking the best 5 strikers in Barcelona history

Barcelona, the reigning La Liga champions, have opened up their 2025-26 preseason with two convincing wins. And legendary striker Robert Lewandowski was one of many players who entered the scoresheet in Barca's convincing 7-3 victory over FC Seoul. Lewandowski is entering his fourth year with the Culers, and with two La Liga titles and more trophies under his belt, is the Polish superstar already one of the greatest Barcelona strikers in history? He faces tough competition as Barcelona have employed some of the best strikers of all time, but let's see where he stacks up!

5. Zlatan Ibrahimović

Everyone loves Zlatan, and although the Swedish player only featured in one full season for the Culers, he was a clinical finisher that could finish chances from anywhere. Zlatan scored 21 goals in the 2009-10 season, winning the league, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. Unfortunately for Barca, they let him go for €24.00 million the following season. I'm sure Barca expected a little more from Zlatan, but he was by no means a flop. The reason he makes this list is purely because of the talent he is, even if his time at Barcelona wasn't his peak.

4. Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski came to Barca in the midst of a financial crisis prior to the 2022-23 season, and although many questioned that move at the time, Lewandowski turned out to be one of the best signings the club could have made at that time. He's already surpassed 100 goals for the club, and he helped Barca win the domestic treble last season. If Lewandowski wins the UEFA Champions League with Barca, an argument can be made that he should be in the top three conversation.

3. Samuel Eto’o

Eto'o was a player that teams feared during his prime. His dribbles easily beat defenders in 1v1 situations, and his pace made him an exciting threat in the half spaces as well. The Cameroonian baller had 167 goal contributions in 199 matches, and he helped the club win two UEFA Champions League trophies and three league titles. His counting stats don't compare to the top two players on this list, but his UCL success makes him a worthy player to hold on to the third spot.

2. Luis Suárez

Luis Suárez spent most of his Barcelona career overshadowed by Messi and Neymar, his two attacking counterparts in the historic MSN trio. However, people shouldn't be so quick to forget the masterclasses that Suárez delivered in La Liga. Although his Champions League record wasn't the best, in the league, he went toe to toe with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in their primes. Speaking of which...

1. Lionel Messi

This shouldn't be surprising to anyone. Under Pep Guardiola, Messi played as a false 9, which is a mix between a striker and a midfielder, but if you looked at the amount of goals he scored, you would think he was a pure striker! Messi scored 672 goals in his Barcelona career, and although many of them were bangers, he also scored a plethora of goals that are more akin to Lewandowski or Suárez. He read the defenders really well inside the box and always found pockets of space to run into for easy finishes. You can't talk about Messi without talking about his time as Barcelona's center forward, which is why he is Barcelona's greatest ever striker.