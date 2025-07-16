Ranking the Champions League teams who improved most in the Summer Transfer window

Paris Saint-Germain were the dominant force in European soccer last season as they won the Champions League by defeating Inter Milan 5-0 in the final. However, PSG were unable to claim victory in the Club World Cup as Chelsea beat them 3-0 to claim that trophy.

Chelsea and other teams that have qualified for the Champions League have improved their rosters, ready to challenge PSG next season. Here are the Champions League teams that have improved the most in the summer transfer window so far.

5. Galatasaray

The Süper Lig side has often been able to prize talented players away from the top five divisions in European soccer. Often, these players are at the back end of their careers, such as Didier Drogba and Wesley Sneijder. Galatasaray now has a new star name in their roster with the signing of Leroy Sané from Bayern Munich. Sané was also linked with Arsenal, so it is a coup for Galatasaray to secure his services.

The permanent addition of Victor Osimhen could further strengthen Galatasaray's roster. Osimhen was on loan at the Turkish club last season from Napoli and was instrumental in helping them win their league title. In 30 games in the division, Osimhen scored 26 goals, with five assists. However, Galatasaray and Napoli are facing disagreements in transfer negotiations for the player.

4. Juventus

Juventus has not been the force that it once was in Italian soccer. However, they managed to secure a place in the Champions League next season by finishing fourth in Serie A. This has enabled Juve to sign one of the most highly rated strikers in Jonathan David, from Lille.

David starred in the Champions League last season, scoring seven goals, with two assists in 10 games. This included the winner for Lille against Real Madrid. The Old Lady will be hoping that he can continue this phenomenal form for them in the upcoming campaign.

3. Napoli

The Serie A champions have not rested on their laurels and have continued to recruit well from the Premier League. Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour were key recruits from English soccer who helped Napoli win their domestic division last season. Now, Antonio Conte's side has managed to secure the services of Manchester City legend Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian midfielder is now 34, but is still a Belgian international looking to feature at the World Cup next summer. De Bruyne has struggled with injuries in recent seasons. In the last Premier League campaign, he played just 28 times, scoring four times and making seven assists. If the midfielder can stay fit, then he could be influential for Napoli.

2. Real Madrid

Real Madrid have once again cherry-picked a top Premier League player by signing Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool. Los Blancos could have signed him on a free transfer, but paid €10 million, just so he could feature at the Club World Cup.

Trent is one of the best attacking full-backs, but there are questions about him defensively. He will be competing with the injury-prone Daniel Carvajal for a starting spot on Xabi Alonso's side. Real Madrid has also bolstered their defense by signing Dean Huijsen from AFC Bournemouth.

1. AS Monaco

AS Monaco's transfer business this summer does look a bit like a scenario in the game Football Manager. However, the additions of Paul Pogba, Ansu Fati, and Eric Dier are sure to make watching Monaco interesting next season.

There is no doubt about Pogba's ability, even if he showed inconsistency at Manchester United. However, it remains to be seen what his form will be like after 18 months out of the game due to a doping ban.

Fati was once regarded as the successor to Lionel Messi at Barcelona, but his loan to Monaco could get his career back on track. Dier arrives from Bayern Munich with a wealth of experience that should stand Adi Hütter's side in good stead.