Ranking the Premier League teams who improved the most in the Summer Transfer Window

There is still a long way to go in the Premier League's summer transfer window. Many twists and turns will happen up until the deadline on September 1. However, getting your business done early is always helpful in integrating new players, as they will have a whole pre-season to get used to their teammates.

Some Premier League clubs have made a few signings so far, which does not bode well for the upcoming season. However, some teams have already made some key recruits, who could take them to the next level. Here are the Premier League teams that have improved the most in the transfer window so far.

5. Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest may have lost Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United, and Morgan Gibbs-White is set to join Tottenham Hotspur. However, Nuno Espirito Santo's side signed two stars of the FIFA Club World Cup.

They signed Jair Cunha and Igor Jesus, both from Botafogo. Brazilian teams did exceptionally well at the Club World Cup; Botafogo managed to beat the eventual finalist Paris Saint-Germain in the group stage.

Cunha is a center-back who scored in Botafogo's opening game of the Club World Cup against the Seattle Sounders. Jesus also scored against the Sounders and got the winner against PSG. The striker also has four caps for Brazil and will challenge Chris Wood for a starting position next season.

4. Brentford

We are in a transition period for Brentford with their manager, Thomas Frank, leaving for Tottenham. The inexperienced Keith Andrews has been his successor, which is a gamble by the Bees. This is Andrews' first job as a head coach, but Brentford has added experience to his roster.

Jordan Henderson is set to arrive from Ajax. He is now 35 and a top pro who will be a great help to Andrews. However, after being away from the Premier League for two years, it remains to be seen if Henderson can still perform on the field.

Their goalkeeper, Mark Flekken, has joined Bayer Leverkusen, but Liverpool's Caoimhín Kelleher has replaced him. Kelleher impressed last season when Allison was injured. The Irish goalkeeper deserves a chance to start regularly for a Premier League side.

3. Manchester City

Manchester City's Club World Cup campaign worked as an early pre-season camp. New signings such as Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, and Rayan Aït-Nouri performed well at the tournament. Aït-Nouri got an assist in a 5-2 thrashing of Juventus, whilst Cherki scored against Al-Ain. The Frenchman also set up Phil Foden's goal versus Al-Hilal, but City went on to lose that round of 16 tie.

Pep Guardiola's side is on the back of a disappointing campaign, where they failed to win a trophy. However, Guardiola has been trusted to rebuild the side, and they could be challenging again for the Premier League in the upcoming season.

2. Liverpool

Liverpool is a club that has been through tragedy recently with the passing of their forward Diogo Jota. It remains to be seen what effect this will have on Arne Slot's side. It would understandably have an adverse effect, but it could also galvanize the team.

The Reds lost Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid this summer. However, they have replaced him with Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen. One of the most exciting young midfielders, Florian Wirtz, also arrived from Leverkusen for a club record £116 million. The left-back position was Liverpool's weakness last season, but Milos Kerkez has arrived from AFC Bournemouth to strengthen the back line.

1. Chelsea

Liam Delap and João Pedro made an instant impact for Chelsea at the Club World Cup. Delap got an assist on his debut against Los Angeles FC, and he also scored against Espérance Tunis. His suspension for the Fluminense match allowed Pedro to come in and score twice against his former club.

Pedro also found the back of the net in the final against Paris Saint-Germain to help seal the trophy. The Club World Cup could not have gone much better for Chelsea, with even their future players impressing. The young Brazilian Estêvão, who has now signed for them from Palmeiras, had a good tournament and scored against the Blues.

Chelsea also signed Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund, who featured for Borussia Dortmund at the Club World Cup. Their prize money for winning the tournament was 85 million, which could be used to further strengthen Chelsea's roster. This should turn them into title challengers. However, the Blues already have a massive squad and will need to move some players on.