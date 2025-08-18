Arsenal did manage to secure a 1-0 win over Manchester United in their opening game of the new Premier League season. However, it will take time for their new signing, Viktor Gyökeres, to settle in.

A new striker has been the missing piece in Arsenal's roster for years now. The pressure is on Gyökeres to score the goals to finally get Mikel Arteta's side over the line and win the Premier League.

If he wants a place in history, however, he'll have to clear a pretty high bar. The Gunners have had some prolific forwards in the past. Here are the top 5 greatest strikers in the club's history.

Ranking the 5 greatest strikers in Arsenal history

5. Robin van Persie

Many Arsenal fans have still not forgiven Robin van Persie for leaving them to join Manchester United in 2012. However, Van Persie's transfer paid off as he went on to win the Premier League with the Red Devils.

The Dutchman had a fantastic record for the Gunners, scoring 132 goals in 278 appearances for the club. His only major trophy for Arsenal was the FA Cup, hence why he departed for the chance to lift more silverware. Van Persie is now the manager of his hometown club, Feyenoord.

4. Ted Drake

Ted Drake spent his entire career with Arsenal, barring a stint with Southampton at the start of his playing days. He was prolific for the Gunners between 1934 and 1945, scoring 128 goals in 169 matches.

Drake won the First Division twice and the FA Cup once with Arsenal. He also represented Hampshire at cricket. The Englishman even had a successful time as a manager, winning the First Division with Chelsea.

3. Alan Smith

Alan Smith is best known these days for being the long-term co-commentator on the FIFA video game. He has had a very successful media career, but Smith was once a feared forward in English soccer.

Smith scored 115 goals in 343 games for Arsenal. The striker won two First Divisions, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup with the North London side.

2. Ian Wright

The now-popular pundit is synonymous with Arsenal. He also played top-flight English soccer for Crystal Palace and West Ham United, but it was with the Gunners where Ian Wright made his name.

Wright found the back of the net 185 times in 288 games for Arsenal. He won the Premier League, the FA Cup twice, the League Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup with the Gunners.

1. Thierry Henry

The man who overtook Wright's record at Arsenal has to be at the top of this list. Thierry Henry scored 228 goals in 377 games for the Gunners. This is a record that will stand for many, many years to come.

Under Arsene Wenger, Henry went from being a bit player at Juventus to one of the most legendary strikers in Premier League history. The Frenchman won the Premier League twice and the FA Cup with the Gunners. However, he was not able to get over the final hurdle in European competition, finishing runner-up in the Champions League and the UEFA Cup.

Henry had to move to Barcelona to finally win the Champions League. However, he returned to Arsenal on loan from the New York Red Bulls. He is now an insightful pundit on CBS' Champions League coverage and was most recently the manager of France's Olympic team.