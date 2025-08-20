Ranking the 5 greatest strikers in Chelsea history

Liam Delap and João Pedro both impressed for Chelsea at the Club World Cup. However, neither player managed to make their mark against Crystal Palace in the Blues' opening Premier League game of the season.

The new Chelsea center-forwards will need time to establish themselves at Stamford Bridge. Pressure will be on them, as the Blues have had some fantastic players in the position over the years. Here are the top five greatest Chelsea strikers in history.

Top 5 greatest strikers in Chelsea history

5. Diego Costa

Chelsea has had many center-forward flops in the Premier League era, from Fernando Torres to Andriy Shevchenko to Radamel Falcao. However, Diego Costa was one signing that did pay off.

Costa scored 59 goals in 120 games for the Blues and helped them win two FA Cups. However, his Chelsea career ended on a sour note after a falling-out with Antonio Conte. His time at Stamford Bridge may have been brief, but Costa was a fantastic forward for the Blues.

4. Bobby Tambling

Bobby Tambling was Chelsea's all-time top goalscorer with 194 goals until midfielder Frank Lampard came along and scored 211 for the club.

Despite his heroics in front of goal, Tambling only won the League Cup with Chelsea. After his spell with the Blues, he went on to represent Crystal Palace before playing and coaching in Ireland.

3. Jimmy Greaves

Jimmy Greaves is more synonymous with Tottenham Hotspur, but he began his career with Chelsea. He scored 132 goals for the Blues before going on to join AC Milan.

Greaves did not win a trophy with the Blues and his omission from the England lineup for the 1966 final is well documented. The striker tried to cancel his move from Chelsea to Milan, so he could have gone on to score many more goals at Stamford Bridge.

2. Peter Osgood

If you ever go to Stamford Bridge, you cannot miss the statue of Peter Osgood. Many Chelsea greats are honored with plaques around the ground, but Osgood has the most prominent tribute at the stadium.

Osgood scored 140 goals for Chelsea, whilst winning the FA Cup and the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. He would go on to play for Southampton, Norwich City and the Philadelphia Fury before ending his career back at Chelsea.

1. Didier Drogba

No Chelsea striker has come close to emulating Didier Drogba in the Premier League era. He is third on the club's all-time goalscoring charts with 164.

Drogba also won it all with the Blues. This included four Premier League titles, the Champions League, four FA Cups and three League Cups. What was particularly inspiring was Drogba's ability to show up in the big games.

Notably, in the 2012 Champions League final against Bayern Munich, Drogba scored their equalizer in normal time and then slotted in the winning penalty.