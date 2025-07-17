Real Madrid eyeing center-back target but will have to wait until January

Given Real Madrid's status in European soccer, they had an obligation to win the Club World Cup. However, this did not come to pass, as Paris Saint-Germain handed them a 4-0 drubbing in the semi-finals.

The defeat showcased Real Madrid's vulnerabilities at the back. They are now looking to bring in another defender. The Mirror has reported that "Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has snubbed a lucrative approach from the Saudi Pro League, insisting he wants to remain in Europe.

"The France international centre-back has now entered the final year of his contract at Anfield and at this moment in time, is not close to signing fresh terms on Merseyside. Discussions with Liverpool have reached deadlock in recent months and Real Madrid are thought to be eyeing Konate on a free transfer."

Would Ibrahima Konaté be a good fit at Real Madrid?

Konaté has shown ambition by turning down the riches of the Saudi Pro League to keep playing at the highest level. He is well within his rights to do so as he is only 26 and a France international looking to feature at the World Cup next year.

The center-back was a key part of Liverpool's Premier League title-winning side last season. He formed a phenomenal partnership with Virgil van Dijk. It would be a huge blow to Liverpool to lose another one of their top defenders to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos have already signed Trent Alexander-Arnold from the Reds and Dean Huijsen from AFC Bournemouth this summer. However, their back line still needs to improve to avoid another embarrassing defeat like the one they suffered to PSG.

Real Madrid have a track record of signing Liverpool players

The situation with Konaté appears very similar to the Trent saga of last season. The current Liverpool defender will be able to speak to Real Madrid from January. He could then be a Real Madrid player at the end of the upcoming campaign.

The lure of Real Madrid is often too great for Liverpool stars. Michael Owen, Steve McManaman, and Trent were all local heroes at Anfield. However, many fans felt betrayed when they decided to move to the Bernabéu.

Real Madrid's new manager, Alonso, also made the move from Liverpool to the La Liga giants when he was a player. Alonso is a highly rated coach from his time with Bayer Leverkusen. However, the pressure is on him to win trophies next season, especially as the Club World Cup eluded them.