Real Madrid legend Luka Modrić officially has a new home

Luka Modrić was a very good player for Tottenham Hotspur and believed he had a gentleman's agreement with their chairman, Daniel Levy, to join Chelsea. However, as Harry Kane would go on to find out, these promises from Levy mean nothing.

It was a blessing in disguise that Modric did not join Chelsea, as in 2012, he signed for Real Madrid. Modrić went on to win La Liga four times, the Champions League on six occasions, and five FIFA Club World Cups. It is at the current Club World Cup that Modrić will be making his swansong with Los Blancos.

Modrić's next destination has already been decided; he will sign for AC Milan. Gazzetta dello Sport has quoted Milan's sporting director, Igli Tare, saying (translated from Italian), "I spoke to him in person and saw a guy who is really eager to be competitive. His arrival is crucial for a group that needs players like him, leadership. The first question Luka asked me was: 'Will we be a team built to win the championship? He has won six Champions Leagues and wants to be a star player from the start.

"He is important for what he will convey in terms of mentality, leadership and professionalism. The fact that he is an AC Milan fan makes this story even more exciting, and it would be great for him to have a stellar season as at the end of the season is the World Cup."

Will Luka Modrić be a good fit for AC Milan?

Modrić is 39, but is not showing any sign of stopping. The Croatia international needs to keep on playing at the highest level to be in the best shape possible for the 2026 World Cup. That tournament is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

USMNT and AC Milan Christian Pulisic, who has Croatian heritage, revealed recently that when he was at Chelsea, he managed to get Modrić's shirt in a match with Madrid. It will therefore be a dream for Pulisic to play alongside the soccer legend.

Despite winning the Supercoppa Italiana last season, Milan's campaign ended badly as they lost to Bologna in the Coppa Italia. In Serie A, they then finished eighth and missed out on qualification for Europe. Their manager, Sérgio Conceição, was replaced by Max Allegri, and Modrić will add instant experience to their roster.

We do not know how many years Modrić will have left in him to compete at the highest level. However, in the last La Liga campaign, he still managed 35 appearances, where he scored twice and made six assists. Possibly after a couple of years with Milan, Modrić may want to move to MLS or the Saudi Pro League, if he does not want to go out at the top.

What will Luka Modrić do when he retires?

Modrić's foresight when it comes to his career seems just as impressive as his vision on the pitch. He is already planning for his retirement and has become a co-owner of Championship side Swansea City.

His ownership could become more interesting if his former Spurs and Real Madrid teammate, Gareth Bale, becomes the owner of the now League One side Cardiff City. Swansea and Cardiff are bitter rivals and face off in fierce encounters in the South Wales derby.

Modrić is a leader, though, and his experience may lead to a career in coaching. He is Real Madrid and Croatia's captain. The midfielder has also played under top coaches, including Carlo Ancelotti, Jose Mourinho, and Harry Redknapp. Therefore, we cannot rule out a career in management for Modrić.