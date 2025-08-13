Real Madrid preparing to poach another key talent from the Premier League

Crystal Palace have had great success recently, winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield. However, when an underdog performs well, many of their top players are soon linked with bigger clubs.

Palace have also been demoted from the Europa League to the Europa Conference League due to a multi-club ownership saga. This is a huge disappointment for the club, which could be a factor in players wanting to leave.

Eberechi Eze has been linked with Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, whilst Marc Guéhi is subject to interest from Liverpool. Now, another Palace star will also potentially be leaving Selhurst Park. The Daily Mail has published an article linking Adam Wharton with Real Madrid.

Is Real Madrid the right move for Adam Wharton?

Wharton is a highly rated defensive midfielder who is just 21 years old. However, he missed much of last season with a groin injury. The player has one senior England cap and needs to be playing regularly if Thomas Tuchel is going to take him to the World Cup next year.

Game time may not come easily for Wharton at Real Madrid, as they have Aurélien Tchouaméni in his position. At Palace, he will play regularly, but if Real Madrid comes knocking, then it is difficult to say no. Wharton will have options, with the player being linked with Manchester United and Bayern Munich as well in the past.

Are Real Madrid returning to a Galácticos era?

During the club's Galácticos era of the early 2000s, Los Blancos had three England players: David Beckham, Michael Owen, and Jonathan Woodgate. Trent Alexander-Arnold has joined Jude Bellingham at the club this summer. History could repeat itself if Wharton were to join the English pair at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Real Madrid are into a new era under Xabi Alonso; the club would have been devastated not to have won the Club World Cup. Alonso may be a former Los Blancos midfielder, but he is still under pressure to deliver silverware in his inaugural season as their boss.