The Gold Cup is a tournament in its own right, but every USMNT game between now and the World Cup next year will be seen as a warm-up. There is huge pressure on Mauricio Pochettino's team to perform at the tournament that they are co-hosting next year.

The USMNT was missing many of their top players due to Club World Cup commitments, injuries, or needing a break this summer. This has enabled some unexpected individuals to prove to Pochettino that they deserve a place on his roster for the World Cup.

3. Matt Freese

Matt Turner has been the USMNT's undisputed No. 1 goalkeeper since the 2022 World Cup. However, due to his lack of game time at club level, he has been benched by Pochettino. Zack Steffen and Patrick Schulte were both injured, which paved the way for Matt Freese to get his opportunity.

Freese only made his debut for the USMNT in the friendly against Switzerland this summer. However, he has been ice-cool at the Gold Cup. His performance in the penalty shootout victory over Costa Rica was particularly notable, with the keeper making three saves.

Pochettino has come under much criticism since he has been in charge of the USMNT. However, he should be given credit for choosing to play MLS players ahead of individuals who are not performing for European clubs.

If Freese can continue his good form for New York City FC, then he will have a chance at playing at the World Cup next year. Turner may force his way back into the team as he is set to leave Nottingham Forest for Olympique Lyonnais in search of game time.

2. Tim Ream

Many fans thought Tim Ream's days as a USMNT international were over when he left Fulham to return to MLS. However, the 37-year-old has performed well for Charlotte FC and has proved that he can still be a key player for the Stars and Stripes.

The USMNT appears to lack leaders right now. Christian Pulisic is not the most vocal of players and chose to sit out this summer. Tyler Adams is injury-prone, and Turner has been benched. Therefore, Ream, who has worn the armband and played every minute at the Gold Cup this summer, has stamped his authority on Pochettino's roster.

1. Diego Luna

With Pulisic missing this summer, the USMNT needed a player with creativity to unlock the defense of opponents. Diego Luna, who has lit up MLS for Real Salt Lake in recent seasons, has proved he is that man.

Luna began the Gold Cup with two assists against Trinidad and Tobago in the opening match. He then did not have the best of games against Saudi Arabia, which led to him making just a substitute appearance against Haiti. However, Luna then scored versus Costa Rica in the quarter-finals before grabbing both goals in the 2-1 win over Guatemala in the semi-finals.

If the USMNT is going to beat Mexico in the final, then they will need Luna in form. When the United States hosted the World Cup in 1994, one of the most memorable players was Alexi Lalas with his long ginger hair and goatee. Luna is another very recognizable player with his tattoos, bleached hair, and moustache. Luna could become as iconic as Lalas at the World Cup next year.