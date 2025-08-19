Thomas Frank has already achieved what Ange Postecoglou could not for Tottenham

Ange Postecoglou broke Tottenham's trophy drought which will allow him to be remembered favorably by the club's passionate fan base for years. New manager Thomas Frank has already done something Postecoglou couldn't get done for the North London club. He's managed to help convince World Cup winning centre back Cristian Romero to commit his long-term future to the Premier League club.

Romero's status with Spurs has been a major point of discussion for the better part of his time in England. When healthy, he's one of the most skilled central defenders in football. The talented Argentine also has a flair for physicality that helps him stymy even the most talented of opposing attackers.

The biggest off-field issue for Romero at Tottenham has been the idea that he might prefer to play his football elsewhere. He hasn't been shy to publicly criticize the club's lack of ambition in terms of strengthening the squad. This summer, rumors about a potential move to Atletico Madrid swirled around him for most of the transfer window.

The La Liga giants seemed to have moved on to other targets, but Romero's most recent decision closed the door on the idea that he'll be leaving Tottenham anytime soon. He agreed to a four-year contract extension that will keep him as a cornerstone of Frank's project at the club throughout the rest of his athletic prime.

BREAKING: Cristian Romero has agreed a new long-term contract with Tottenham Hotspur, Sky Sports News understands! ✍️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/8uB3IX5vRi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 18, 2025

Tottenham locks in Cristian Romero on long-term contract

Frank might not have been in the room negotiating Romero's new contract, but his influence on the talented defender is impossible to ignore. Specifically, Frank's decision to name Romero as the club's new captain after the departure of Son Heung-Min seemed to open up Romero's mind on the subject of signing a new contract.

That one decision would not have been enough to convince Romero to dedicate his future to Tottenham. Frank also must have convinced him that his tactical plan for the team this season and beyond has merit. Romero did benefit from a healthy pay raise in his latest contract but he would have let his deal run down further if he didn't believe Frank could build on the trophy success Postecoglou achieved.

Frank has plenty of work ahead of him at Tottenham to improve on last year's 17th place in the Premier League but doing so without a committed Romero would have been an even sterner challenge. He's already gotten an important piece of his early project at Tottenham spot on.