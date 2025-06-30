Updated Club World Cup bracket after Bayern, PSG roll into quarter-finals

The FIFA Club World Cup is starting to feel less like a pre-season tournament and more resembling a major tournament now that we are entering the final stages. Much about the Club World Cup has been far from ideal, such as the weather, poor attendances in certain games, and some mismatches, such as Bayern Munich vs Auckland City. However, there have been some fantastic fixtures, and the excitement is set to continue.

There was a worry that the Club World Cup would become a re-run of the Champions League. It still could be from the semi-finals of the competition. However, Palmeiras beating Botafogo 1-0 ensured that at least one non-European team is in the quarter-finals. Chelsea defeated Benfica to set up their tie with Palmeiras. The Blues won 4-1 after extra time in a match that was delayed for 115 minutes due to lightning. Palmeiras' Estêvão will be joining Chelsea after the tournament, so it will be intriguing to see him up against his future team.

There was much anticipation ahead of Paris Saint-Germain against Inter Miami. This was due to the prospect of seeing Lionel Messi face one of his former clubs for the first time in his career. However, the match was one-sided as PSG won 4-0 with all their goals coming in the first half. Bayern Munich will be PSG's opponents in the quarter-finals after defeating Flamengo 4-2. PSG versus Bayern is a matchup worthy of the final.

Updated Club World Cup bracket

Round Team Team Date Round of 16 Inter Milan Fluminense Monday, June 30

3 p.m ET Round of 16 Man City Al-Hilal Monday, June 30

9 p.m. ET Round of 16 Real Madrid Juventus Tuesday, July 1

3 p.m. ET Round of 16 Dortmund Monterrey Tuesday, July 1

9 p.m. ET Quarterfinal Palmeiras Chelsea Friday, July 4

9 p.m. ET Quarterfinal PSG Bayern Saturday, July 5

12 p.m. ET

Four more last-16 ties are still to be decided. Today, Inter Milan play Fluminense, whilst Manchester City face Al-Hilal. The Champions League runners-up, Inter, should be too strong for the Brazilian side. Man City are looking back to their best after a disappointing season, so we will likely see an all-European tie in that quarterfinal. City against Inter will also be a repeat of the 2023 Champions League final. It would be an exciting match, but it will give the Club World Cup a very re-run of the top European competition feel.

Xabi Alonso has only been Real Madrid's manager for a couple of weeks, but he already seems to be getting a tune out of them. This is despite them not having Kylian Mbappé at their disposal due to illness. Los Blancos will be favorites to defeat a poor Juventus side that has just been defeated heavily by City. In the other round of 16 tie, Borussia Dortmund should get past Monterrey. It will be an exciting matchup to see Jude Bellingham face his former club, and one that his brother, Jobe, now plays for.