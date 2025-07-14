West Ham hoping to steal breakout midfielder from Liverpool

It is not often that West Ham United sells its players to rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The last player to move directly from West Ham to Tottenham was Scott Parker back in 2011. However, Graham Potter's side needs money, and the £55 million fee for Kudus will have to be used to strengthen their roster.

Whilst at Brighton & Hove Albion, Potter was known for developing young players. This could help West Ham tempt a Liverpool and England U21 star to join them. According to The Guardian, "West Ham are looking to ramp up their summer rebuild with an ambitious move for Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott."

Is West Ham Harvey Elliot's best option?

Harvey Elliot has just won the European U21 Championship with England this summer. However, he is one of a number of players in that Three Lions squad who need a transfer if their development is to continue.

Elliot made just 18 Premier League appearances last season for Liverpool, scoring once and making two assists. His most notable contribution was in the Champions League, when he scored the winning goal in a match against the eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain.

The attacking midfielder started his career with Fulham, so a return to London with West Ham could be the perfect place for him to begin playing regularly again. Elliot will have options this summer; Bundesliga clubs RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested. He has also been linked with Aston Villa and Brighton.

Can West Ham get back to European glory?

When David Moyes was in charge of West Ham, they were regulars in European competition. The Hammers won the Europa Conference League, whilst also making it to the semifinals and quarterfinals of the Europa League.

Despite his success in Europe, Moyes was replaced as the West Ham supporters longed for a more attractive style of play. Julen Lopetegui was Moyes' successor, but he failed in his half a season in charge. Potter came in for Lopetegui mid-way through the last campaign, but did not do much better. The Hammers finished 14th in the Premier League.

Potter will be judged by how he does in the upcoming season. He now has a full pre-season and a summer transfer window in which to bring in his players. Kudus has been moved on for a profit, and the club must spend the money made on him wisely.

West Ham are close to signing the Senegalese left-back El Hadji Malick Diouf from Slavia Prague. However, Elliot joining from Liverpool would be a huge statement of intent from the East London side. The Liverpool player may only be 22, but has already won the Premier League and the European U21 Championship twice.

Elliot cannot continue to sit on the bench at Anfield, so he could find a home at the London Stadium. Potter was a highly rated manager before his stint at Chelsea. However, if he can build his squad at West Ham, then success for them would be getting back to playing in competitions in Europe.