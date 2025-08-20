West Ham vs. Chelsea: Predicted lineups, team news, and score prediction

The Premier League returned with a bang last weekend, but the big fixtures keep on coming with West Ham United playing Chelsea at the London Stadium.

Are West Ham United in for a relegation battle?

West Ham were demolished, 3-0, by newly promoted Sunderland in their opening game of the Premier League season. The shocking defeat has led to fears from Hammers supporters that they are in for a relegation battle this season.

This is a huge downturn of events for a side that recently won a European trophy under David Moyes. The now Everton boss was let go as fans were not happy with his style of play. However, West Ham's contingency plan was poor.

In came Julen Lopetegui, and big money was spent on players who have underachieved. Lopetegui flopped and was replaced by Graham Potter last season. Results did not improve under Potter, but there was hope that if he had had a full preseason he could get it right.

Potter has now had a summer to work with the players, but has not been backed by the owners. They have instead sold Mohammed Kudus to rivals Tottenham Hotspur. The West Ham manager now faces his former club, Chelsea, with an undermanned side.

Chelsea did not play like 'world champions' against Crystal Palace

As Chelsea have just won the Club World Cup, there were expectations that they could challenge for the Premier League title this season. However, their performance against Crystal Palace last weekend was somewhat uninspiring.

There will be concerns over player fatigue as Enzo Maresca's side had little rest over the summer. Also, the prestige of the Club World Cup will be tested if the winners go on to have a poor season.

Team news and predicted lineups

This Chelsea team needs time to recover from the Club World Cup, so Maresca will likely keep with the same team that faced Palace.

Chelsea predicted lineup: Sánchez, James, Acheampong, Chalobah, Cucurella, Caicedo, Fernández, Palmer, Neto, Pedro, Gittens

Niclas Fullkrug was especially poor against Sunderland, so Calum Wilson could get his first West Ham start. Tomáš Souček could also play ahead of Guido Rodríguez.

West Ham United predicted lineup: Hermansen, Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Aguerd, Diouf, Souček, Bowen, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Wilson

Historical context and prediction

Potter was a highly rated manager when he was at Brighton & Hove Albion before his doomed stint at Stamford Bridge. West Ham's manager faces his former club with a point to prove, but may not have the roster to cause an upset.

Chelsea were mediocre in their draw with Palace, but the Hammers were atrocious against Sunderland. Therefore, the Blues should win 2-0.

How to watch West Ham vs. Chelsea

West Ham will take on Chelsea at 3:00 p.m. ET on Friday, Aug. 22. The match will be televised on USA Network and Universo, and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).