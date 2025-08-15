Wolves vs. Manchester City: Predicted lineups, team news, and score prediction

Manchester City had a disappointing campaign last season, but the Premier League giants will be looking to bounce back from this.

Pep Guardiola has been trusted to rebuild his City side

There has been an upheaval at City this summer, with Jack Grealish, Kevin De Bruyne, and Kyle Walker all departing. However, in have come Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki, and Rayan Aït-Nouri.

Pep Guardiola's side got most of their transfer business done early, which meant most of their new signings were able to bed their way in during the Club World Cup. City looked back to their best during that tournament. They defeated Juventus 5-2, but then lost in the round of 16 to Al-Hilal.

Wolves have lost many of their top players

Wolves have continued to be a selling club, notably letting Aït-Nouri join the team they are facing this Saturday. Also departing Molineux was Matheus Cunha, who signed for Manchester United.

Vítor Pereira did a great job last season when he took over from Gary O'Neil. However, like his predecessor, he now has a difficult task of keeping Wolves out of the relegation zone with a weaker side.

Team news and predicted lineups

Wolves lost 1-0 to Celta Vigo in their final pre-season match, and we can expect to see Pereira field a similar side.

Wolves predicted lineup: Sa, Hoever, Doherty, Agbadou, Toti, Wolfe, Andre, J Gomes, Lopez, Arias, Strand Larsen

Reijnders could start for City as his confidence will be high after coming off the bench to score two against Parma in an exhibition match.

Man City predicted lineup: Ederson, Lewis, Stones, Kushanov, Aït-Nouri, González, Reijnders, Bobb, Cherki, Haaland, Marmoush

Historical context and prediction

Wolves have a fairly even record against Man City in their history. The Midlands side has beaten City 45 times, drawing on 24 occasions, and losing 51 games. However, recently, the team from Manchester has had the upper hand, winning nine out of their last 10 meetings.

Given how strong City have been in recent seasons, they will be the favorites. Guardiola's side should win at least 2-0 despite playing away from home.

How to watch Wolves vs. Man City

Wolves will take on Man City at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Aug. 16. The match will be televised on NBC, Telemundo, and can be streamed on Fubo.tv (free seven-day trial).