It sure sounds like the Raiders have usurped the Giants in Matthew Stafford sweepstakes

As rumors continue to swirl around whether the Los Angeles Rams will sign quarterback Matthew Stafford to an extension or find a suitable trade partner, a supposed chance meeting is catching the attention of fans and pundits alike.

According to a report by the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Stafford has apparently been in contact with Las Vegas Raiders minority owner Tom Brady about the prospect of changing out his blue and yellow for black and silver.

Stafford has two years remaining on his contract with Los Angeles but has very little guaranteed money left attached to it. If the Rams cannot come to an extension agreement, he'll certainly want to be moved.

Per the league, Las Vegas has not broken any tampering rules by having Brady speak with Stafford. The Rams gave their starting passer and his agent permission to speak with other teams about his potential market value so that extension talks could get underway.

Raiders have the inside track to Matthew Stafford over the Giants

Las Vegas has emerged as the apparent frontrunner for Stafford's services if he desires to leave Los Angeles. In recent weeks the New York Giants were seen as potential suitors but quickly faded from the conversation when reports claimed the Rams' asking price would include the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

With the Raiders sitting at No. 6 overall and any deal to move up ahead of the Giants likely involving giving up a king's ransom, working out a deal for Stafford might actually be in their best interest.

The team has the second-most cap space in the league (over $96.4 million) entering the 2025 season and looks to be a squad that will be heavily involved in free agency. A restructured contract with Stafford could benefit both parties and it might not cost much in terms of draft capital.

One thing to think about, if Brady is actively seeking out Stafford to talk about bringing him in, then he may be doing so to attempt and drive up his market value so extension talks with Los Angeles go south. That would result in the the 37-year-old being traded and he'll already have a potential desired landing spot in his mind. It's just good business.