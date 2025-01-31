It sure sounds like the Saints HC job is Kellen Moore's, if he actually wants it
By Quinn Everts
Kellen Moore probably isn't focused on the Saints head coaching job right now. Still the offensive coordinator of the Philadelphia Eagles, he has a pretty big game coming up next weekend in Super Bowl 59 versus the Kansas City Chiefs.
Whether the Eagles win or lose that game, though, Moore might have a job lined up elsewhere, as the New Orleans Saints aren't keeping it a secret that Moore, one of the architects of the Eagles offense, is the top target for their open head coaching job.
New Orleans can't talk to Moore until after the game, but all signs are pointing toward the Saints wanting Moore to take over from interim head coach Darren Rizzi.
Moore has a decision to make
Head coaching jobs aren't readily available too much in the NFL, and no one would blame Moore for bolting to the Big Easy after this season concludes. But he's also got a pretty solid gig in Philadelphia right now, and it wouldn't be crazy for him to stay put. He is in the Super Bowl right now, after all.
New Orleans isn't an awful situation to jump into... but it's not great, either. There's a pretty clear ceiling on what the Saints can accomplish, and a middling roster is tough to build from. With a productive — if not flashy — veteran quarterback in Derek Carr, Moore wouldn't have a young guy who he could develop and grow with.
Offensive coordinator of a perennial Super Bowl contender is a pretty good job; but it's still a coordinator job, which Moore has been working for the past five seasons with different NFL teams. It sounds like the decision is his whether he wants to make the leap to head coach, and it would be hard to blame him if he did.