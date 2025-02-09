South Carolina has Shane Beamer to thank for keeping LaNorris Sellers, Dylan Stewart
By John Buhler
It has become very apparent that Shane Beamer was the right man for the job at South Carolina. The former Oklahoma assistant has served under several notable head coaches. While he is the son of Virginia Tech legend Frank Beamer, his greatest mentor is arguably Steve Spurrier, a man he learned so much from as an assistant in Columbia. Maybe Beamer is the one to turn South Carolina's fortune?
Beamer is every bit the CEO-type as a college football head coach. He is the perfect mouthpiece for this underdog football program. While he may be more of a motivator than an x's and o's type of coach, Beamer has shown great foresight in being able to keep the good times rolling. He and his staff were proactive in helping keep LaNorris Sellers and Dylan Stewart from entering the portal.
Beamer spoke to On3's Pete Nakos about the importance of roster retention in the world of NIL.
“They didn’t need to go anywhere else to continue to accomplish what they wanted to accomplish here. They realized that everything we said in the recruiting process, we were going to do and be. That’s who we are. So it was a pretty simple process. We knew early in the season that the key for us was going to be to retain our roster. So we got to work on the particulars of that.”
Sellers was a superstar in his freshman season as the Gamecocks' starting quarterback. Stewart started to make a name for himself last year as an integral part of South Carolina's vaunted pass rush. Together, they are reasons why South Carolina was a fringe College Football Playoff contender at the end of a season where many pundits thought the Gamecocks would struggle to make a bowl game.
At this time, South Carolina feels more than just a sexy pick to make the playoff next college season.
Shane Beamer's foresight on roster retention is great for South Carolina
Historically, South Carolina is one of the most difficult jobs in the country. The Gamecocks' biggest rival is regional-to-traditional power Clemson. Since joining the SEC, South Carolina's biggest foes are often of the traditional power variet in Florida, Georgia and Tennessee. South Carolina has a passionate fanbase, but the winning has been largely inconsistent throughout its program's history.
Prior to Beamer taking over, South Carolina was a job that signified the beginning of the end for someone to be a college football head coach. It was a lot of great coach's last jobs. However, Beamer is built differently, probably perfectly for what South Carolina needs. He is a loud, obnoxious frontrunner who does not seem to care that he is leading one of the biggest underdogs in the SEC.
In a way, he is a man of the people. Beamer is very polarizing, which is exactly what South Carolina needs to make headway in the new era of SEC football. One of his greatest strengths seems to be in recruitment. His eye for untapped potential in good, to great talent sets him apart. In short, Beamer's brash personality and program affords his players to get the most out of their talent and them some.
By keeping Sellers and Stewart in-house, Beamer has South Carolina on the verge of leveling up.