South Carolina’s defense is about to flood the NFL Draft, and the league is ready

Most of us who follow college football closely know that South Carolina's run to success last year was no fluke. LaNorris Sellers might be a serious Heisman Trophy contender under center this season, but it was the way Clayton White's defense was playing that had head coach Shane Beamer feeling extra cocky. There is a chance South Carolina may set a school record for most players drafted this spring.

Lulu Kesin of the Greenville News did a fantastic job highlighting the Gamecocks' stellar defense in this draft-week feature. South Carolina sent a staggering 11 players to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis back in February. While only one of them may be taken in the first round on Thursday night, look for plenty of former Gamecock stars to hear their names called on day two and three of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The biggest name of note turning pro from White's South Carolina defense is safety Nick Emmanwori. He could be coming off the board at the very tail-end of the first round, probably a top-40 pick in all likelihood. Other former South Carolina stars who are expected to be high draft picks include defensive tackle TJ Sanders and edge rusher extraordinaire Kyle Kennard, who I am partial to.

What South Carolina is building on the defensive side of the ball should have the SEC on its heels.

Nick Emmanwori headlines loaded South Carolina defensive class in 2025 NFL Draft

As a fan of South Carolina's biggest SEC rival Georgia, I can tell you first hand that what the Gamecocks are doing under Beamer of late is nothing to sneeze at. Given the debacle that ensued in Knoxville with Nico Iamaleava leaving Tennessee for UCLA, I feel comfortable slotting South Carolina in as the third most likely SEC team to make the College Football Playoff after only the Dawgs and Texas.

Even in down years, the Gamecocks seems to have recruited well out of high school, and now in the transfer portal, on the defensive side of the ball. Offensive incompetence is what has hurt them in the past. It is no surprise that pivoting off Marcus Satterfield has helped out their cause more on that side of the ball, although having to replace Dowell Loggainsm who is now calling the shots at App State, will be tough.

What I am really trying to get at is South Carolina is building its program the right way under the right head coach to lead them in Beamer. He learned from the best in the Head Ball Coach himself, Steve Spurrier. Nobody is supposed to succeed at South Carolina long term; but Spurrier did, and Beamer looks to be well on his way to doing so. His eye for talent, players and coaches alike, is serving him here.

Ultimately, I think NFL teams are going to really like the product coming out of Columbia more and more. If more and more former South Carolina stars go on to have success in the NFL, that will make more and more prospective high schoolers want to come play for the Gamecocks. Winning the war over Clemson and Georgia might forever be a losing endeavor, but you win a battle here and there.

For now, South Carolina is about to have a tremendous weekend for the program in the NFL Draft.