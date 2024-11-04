South Carolina women's basketball: Projected depth chart and starting lineup for 2024-25 season
Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks are ranked No. 1 heading into this season, and for good reason. Their roster is virtually the same, minus last season's tournament MVP Kamilla Cardoso, who declared for the WNBA draft.
The Gamecocks are poised to make another deep run into the postseason. Let's take a peek at their depth and their potential starting lineup. Can they return to the top for the first back-to-back title since the 2015-16 season?
Players returning for the Gamecocks
Almost all the players from last year's roster are returning this season. The biggest names to take notice of are Te-Hina Paopao, Tessa Johnson, MiLaysia Fulwiley, Ashlyn Watkins and Chloe Kitts.
Fulwiley and Johnson were two of the best freshmen in the country last season. Fulwiley has great vision and the range to shoot from anywhere on the court. Johnson is talented in front of the rim, jumping for rebounds, setting up plays and knocking down buckets. Expect these two to take on a larger role this season with one year of college basketball under their belts.
Paopao, who announced she would be coming back for her fifth year. She is their best perimeter shooter, making 48.2 percent of 3s in 37 games last season. Watkins and Kitts primarily saw time off the bench last year, with Watkins filling in for Cardoso. She could take on expanded time now that Cardoso has left, and Kitts could see more time and potentially some starting minutes in the forward position. Her game grew exponentially from her freshman year to her sophomore, doubling her points totals.
Bree Hall also returns — a solid two-way player for the Gamecocks.
In addition to the existing roster, South Carolina has two incoming freshmen -- Maddy McDaniel and Joyce Edwards. Adhel Tac is joining the roster as a redshirt freshman. Staley will give them all a shot, primarily Edwards and Tac, who could fill that significant rebounding presence that must be picked up with Cardoso's departure.
Potential starting lineup for South Carolina
Paopao and Fulwiley both have the chance to be the Gamecocks' point guards. Fulwiley's IQ gives her a bit of an advantage over Paopao, who is better at shooting, but they could both play either guard position. Watkins will play in the five spot. Kitts and Hall will round out the two forward positions.
With this combination of players on the court, South Carolina will be dominant but, most importantly, balanced in all areas of the floor. These five players cover shooting, playmaking, defense and rebounds exceptionally well.
The Gamecocks get their season underway on Nov. 4 against Michigan in the Hall of Fame Series in Las Vegas.