5 biggest upcoming games on South Carolina's SEC schedule
By Levi Dombro
The South Carolina women's basketball team has all but picked up right where they left off after an undefeated National Championship run in the 2023-24 season.
While the Gamecocks did drop a non-conference game on the road against the nation's top team, UCLA, they have responded by winning seven games in a row. Three of those wins were against top 15 teams in the nation, and two of them were not even competitive.
Despite the loss of Kamilla Cardoso to the WNBA, South Carolina returned most of their talent from last year's team. The great Dawn Staley is getting the most out of her players, as expected, and her team is well-positioned heading into conference play.
But the SEC looks a bit different this year. The conference added two teams, Texas and Oklahoma, and the league boasts some of the country's top teams. Conference play will be a gauntlet, as the SEC currently has two undefeated teams, six other one-loss teams, and only a single program with a losing record.
SEC play begins for the Gamecocks on January 2nd and even though there are no "revenge games" for a team that went undefeated a year prior, the road to another National Championship may have a few formidable obstacles in the way.
South Carolina will take on five consecutive ranked opponents in January, making it the biggest stretch of their 2024-25 schedule.
Vs. No. 5 Texas, (Sunday, Jan. 12)
The Texas Longhorns are new to the SEC this season but have come with a vengeance. They went 13-1 in the non-conference tilt with their lone defeat coming on the road at the hands of No. 3 Notre Dame.
While they did battle in that game in South Bend, Indiana, the Longhorns only have a single win against a ranked opponent. It will be a battle of the SEC's two highest-ranked teams, but something tells me that South Carolina is a bit more battle-tested and should come out with a victory.
At No. 19 Alabama (Thursday, Jan. 16)
Alabama is no stranger to the SEC, and they boast a 13-1 record as well. Their only loss of the season came in a true road game against No. 20 California, where they were defeated by a mere four points against the Golden Bears. They did defeat No. 21 Michigan State at a neutral site just before the break and could easily give the Gamecocks a close game.
Given their exceptional size and speed, and factoring in that the game will take place in Tuscaloosa, South Carolina could have their hands full. But Dawn Staley's team is no stranger to hostile environments or big moments.
Vs. No. 9 Oklahoma (Sunday, Jan. 19)
Oklahoma is another team playing in their first season in the SEC. During the non-conference schedule, they managed a record of 12-1 and climbed to No. 9 in the national polls. A neutral site loss to No. 14 Duke is their only defeat of the season. They have taken down a handful of ranked opponents as well, including both Louisville and Michigan.
By the time this matchup rolls around, these two teams could be on a collision course for the SEC's top spot in the standings. This game could go either way.
Vs. No. 6 LSU (Thursday, Jan. 23)
These games are always fun.
Last season, South Carolina pretty much ran through every opponent they faced, other than LSU. Granted, both teams are a bit different this year in terms of their personnel, but the coaching rivalry keeps these two teams as mortal enemies.
LSU was a perfect 15-0 before the start of SEC play, but they only played a single ranked opponent. The Tigers are ranked high in the national polls but may have their hands full against a battle-tested South Carolina squad.
When you compare that with the fact that the game is in Columbia, the Gamecocks should pull off a victory.
At No. 15 Tennessee (Monday, Jan. 27)
This is another fun rivalry. Tennessee was the only team besides LSU to even compete with the Gamecocks last season, and they have another solid squad this year.
They went 12-0 in the non-conference portion of their schedule, including a win over ranked Iowa and two teams who were receiving votes at the time they played. The Volunteers may not have the firepower that they've had in years past, but with the game being played in Knoxville, anything could happen.
Dawn Staley's team will likely still pull out the win, but five-straight ranked opponents can take its toll on a team.