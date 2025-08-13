Sparks playoff hopes take a hit with new Cameron Brink injury update

The WNBA playoff race seems to be getting closer and closer with every game. Spots 5-10 are all relatively close, as all the teams are only a few games apart. There are many teams that we could see take that eighth and final playoff spot, which is making this final stretch of the season even more important.

The Los Angeles Sparks are one of those teams vying for that last spot. They are currently sitting at No. 9 in the rankings with a 15-17 record. Before last night's game, the Sparks were seemingly figuring things out - winning four of their last five matchups. They had beaten other playoff contenders like the Indiana Fever and Seattle Storm.

A huge addition to the Sparks came when Cameron Brink returned from injury. Brink tore her ACL early in the 2024 season and made her return to basketball late last month against the Las Vegas Aces. Since Brink has been available for Los Angeles, they have gone 4-3 in their matchups. But she has been great off the bench. She is still on a minute restriction, averaging 12.9 per game. In that short time on the court, she is averaging 6.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game.

Brink's defensive ability has seemingly not skipped a beat. She recorded 3 blocks in her second game back against the Seattle Storm, and then had a five-block match in the following game against the Indiana Fever. Brink's return was exactly what the Sparks needed for their final push to a playoff spot — but a new injury may put those hopes on pause.

Cameron Brink injury update

Last night, during the Sparks game against the New York Liberty, Cameron Brink exited the game with an apparent ankle injury. This injury came early in the second quarter. Brink then got her left foot taped up but did not return to the game. After the game, Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts told media that Brink had tweaked her ankle, and she's still on minute restrictions, so the decision was made not to put her back in during the second half.

A win against the No. 2 New York Liberty would have been a great boost for this Sparks squad, but unfortunately, they came up just short with a 105-97 loss. Brink only had 5 minutes on the court, where she recorded 2 points and 3 rebounds.

Luckily, Brink's injury does not seem like anything to be incredibly worried about. The Sparks will most likely need her if they want to stay in the playoff conversation. After being sidelined for over a year, I am sure she's more eager than ever to be on the court — hopefully this most recent injury is short-lived, and she's able to get back out there soon to help her team.