Special Olympics announces David Evangelista as new CEO

Special Olympics has a new leader.

David Evangelista will succeed Mary Davis as the global sports movement’s new president and CEO. Evangelista will succeed Davis, who is retiring on New Year’s Eve 2025. Davis has been with the Special Olympics for 47 years, including starting as a volunteer. From Dublin, Ireland, she became the first CEO from outside the U.S. in the organization's history in 2016.

“I’m humbled by the confidence of the Board and overwhelmed with pride and anticipation. Mary has been a game changer for our movement, and I hope to join with our athletes, volunteers, Board, and staff to build on her track record of powerful growth and impact in the years ahead,” said Evangelista.

Evangelista is currently the President and Managing Director of Special Olympics Europe Eurasia, where he oversees program operations in 58 countries in Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central Asia.

“I can’t wait to get to work with David and to support him as he prepares for his new role,” said Davis, who will lead a six-month transition. “I’ve had the pleasure of watching David grow and flourish throughout his career at Special Olympics, and I know he will be a fantastic Chief Executive.”

According to a press release, Evangelista brings over two decades of Special Olympics experience, including a family history that introduced him to the movement as a child. He previously spoke with FanSided back in 2022 for a story in our Why We Play vertical about the Special Olympics Unified with Refugees program.

Founded in 1968, Special Olympics is a global sports movement to end discrimination against people with intellectual disabilities. The organization has more than four million athletes and one million coaches, and volunteers in 200 countries. It delivers more than 30 Olympic-type sports and nearly 50,000 games and competitions every year.

The most recent Special Olympics World Summer Games were hosted in Berlin, Germany in June 2023, with the upcoming Special Olympics USA Games to be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota from June 20-26.

