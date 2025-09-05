Special Olympics announces draw for first-ever Unified 3x3 Basketball World Cup in December

As excitement builds, training continues, and preparations ramp up for the first-ever Special Olympics Unified 3x3 basketball World Cup coming Dec. 5-7 at Distrito T-Mobile in San Juan, Puerto Rico, the first-round draw results were revealed. The Unified teams will consist of a total of 200 athletes with or without intellectual disabilities from 30 nations representing all Special Olympics regions will compete in the event.

“Across Latin America and around the world, we witness every day the extraordinary power of athletes with and without intellectual disabilities to break barriers and inspire lasting change,” said Claudia Echeverry, Regional President and Managing Director of Special Olympics Latin America. This event will show the world that inclusion is not just achievable—it is the future of sport for development, and it is a future we are building together.”

The draw determined who each team will play in the first round of the tournament. To begin the draw, the teams were divided into four pots based on their home region. The teams were drawn and placed into their groups. As the host team, Puerto Rico was drawn first and placed in Group A. The men’s teams were divided into five groups (A, B, C, D, and E) with four nations in each group for a total of 20 teams. The women’s side consists of two groups of five (A and B), and two groups of four (C and D) totaling 18 teams. The teams will compete in games against their group, which will determine who advances to the quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals.

Special Olympics

Special Olympics

The draw ceremony was led by Special Olympics International, Special Olympics Puerto Rico, and the Local Organizing Committee for the Cup and hosted by Federico Lopez.

The draw was attended by several influential leaders and legends of Puerto Rican basketball, including:

Hector Vazquez Muniz, Puerto Rico’s Sports and Recreation Secretary

Hector Magdiel Rivera, Director of Sports and Recreation for the Municipality of San Juan and in representation of the Miguel Romero, Mayor of San Juan

Claudia Echeverry, Special Olympics Regional President and Managing Director

David Bernier, President of the Special Olympics 3x3 Unified basketball World Cup

Hamchetou Maiga-ba, Olympian, former WNBA player, and Special Olympics International Board member

Maria Luisa Franklin, Special Olympics Puerto Rico Athlete Leader

Pamela Rosado, Captain of Puerto Rico’s National Basketball Team

Katie Villarini, Puerto Rico National Basketball Team and National 3x3 Team member

Flor Melendez, an icon in the history of basketball of Puerto as a player, now coach was also in attendance. He will serve as an honorary coach during games and expressed his excitement and importance of the games being held in San Juan.

“Puerto Rico is renowned for its passion for basketball, making hosting the World Cup a significant event,” said Melendez. It rewards the Special Olympics' efforts in Puerto Rico and globally. My daughter, who has attended many international events with me, always emphasizes the importance of unified sports. Puerto Ricans need to recognize and celebrate the achievements of Special Olympics athletes. Now that I work with them, I see these athletes as national team champions and future stars. Puerto Ricans must remember and honor their contributions.”

From now until the games commence in December, the teams will train in their home nations in preparation to compete in the games. When the athletes arrive in San Juan, they will compete at Distrito T-Mobile, which will feature two competition courts and an outdoor warm-up court, all complying with FIBA standards. Along with some great basketball competition, The Unified 3x3 Basketball World Cup will also feature a host of events to continue to promote unity and inclusion, events include My First Basketball Experience, Motor Activity Training Program (MATP), sports clinics, Unified Sports Experience, and health fairs.

For more information on the 2025 Special Olympics 3x3 Unified Basketball World Cup, visit www.specialolympics.org.

Why We Play features stories about the power of sports to bring us together, overcome obstacles, make positive change and reach everyone. Read more here.