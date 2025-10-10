How the Special Olympics Unifed 3x3 Basketball World Cup will be 'Truly global, but also truly human'

Claudia Echeverry is the Regional President and Managing Director, Latin America for Special Olympics, and leading the team behind the first-ever Unifed 3x3 Basketball World Cup in Puerto Rico this December. Unified Sports are a cornerstone program of Special Olympics, with athletes with and without intellectual disability competing side-by-side.

Roughly 200 athletes from around 30 countries will arrive in San Juan, Puerto Rico to compete from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7. It's an immense logistical challenge but will be a powerful testament to the power of sport and the importance of inclusion and equity. Echeverry recently spoke with FanSided about the challenges of planning this event for the first time, what success will look like and more. This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Can you talk a little about the process for planning an event like this?

Echeverry: Yes, well, as as you mentioned, this is the first time we've done the 3x3 Basketball Unified Cup for Special Olympics. Basketball is one of our most popular sports and we have great interest from from our athletes.

As part of our sports global strategy, we're developing single sport events like basketball, football, tennis, swimming. So the seven regions of Special Olympics are very more focused on not only developing the skills and opportunities for our athletes in terms of competitions like the World Games, but also in the development of the single sports events where we are doing an important partnership with the international confederations, in this case FIBA.

This is in order to guarantee that our athletes are not only training, but competing in the same sports facilities as the international confederations and the other Olympic athletes are using to compete. This is one of the best examples of how inclusion.

As you said, we are working very hard, not only with the international federations but also with governments, in this case, the Puerto Rican government, for example, in order to guarantee that governments are also seeing inclusion and sports as an important element of the development of their communities and their countries. And this is also very important for us.

We see sports as a platform and a vehicle to increase the visibility not only of the situations and the challenges facing by people with any kind of disability, but also their opportunities and skills and that they are really included in society and in the community. So for us, these kinds of events are very important to showcase not only the impact of the work that we do, but also the skills and the potential that our athletes have.

What are some of the challenges in working with all of these countries that have different size federations and might have different levels of experience in working with wth unified sports and Special Olympics — bigger countries, smaller countries, bigger programs, smaller programs, older programs, newer programs.

Echeverry: We have sporting development strategy that is focused on different phases of development depending on the context of the different countries, not only the amount of athletes that we reach, but also the opportunities that the national offices have to offer our services with quality and this depends on the support from the government, the support from the federations. Also, private or corporate support that the national offices are gathering to inject in the development of a specific sport.

In this case, we are expecting more than 40 teams or almost 40 teams from nearly 30 countries. And it's not easy to have this kind of event with a few days, you know, with the participation of different cultures and different countries, but the seven regions of Special Olympics are working hard with our national offices to guarantee the support from their countries and national federations. But also in guaranteeing in the case of the host countries that the experience in terms of competitive and personal experience for the athletes will be a world-class experience. So I think that we are doing a great job in terms of balancing this level of development depending on the cultural and country context or social context that we have around the globe.

What kind of support has the the government in Puerto Rico provided to to help pull this all together?

Echeverry: We are definitely deeply grateful to the Puerto Rican government and local institutions. They have embraced this cup as an opportunity to showcase Puerto Rico as a hub of inclusion and sporting excellence, and their collaboration goes from facilities to logistic to funding.

And it's proof of what is possible when governments embrace inclusion as a priority for sport and for society. And this partnership ensures athletes will feel the warmth and support of Puerto Rico at every step. So definitely we're very grateful for the Puerto Rican government.

How are you working to create opportunities for the the character and culture of the athletes from all of these different countries to come together, for them to showcase and share their culture, their experiences, where they're from?

Echeverry: At the heart of our 3x3 Unified Basketball Cup is celebrating diversity and unity, and this is the heart of every Special Olympics event. And each athlete brings not only their talent, but also their culture, traditions and perspective. And we make sure those identities are honored from teen interactions to the ceremonies that reflect the richness of our seven regions. In Puerto Rico, we will dedicate a special morning for a cultural exchange where athletes will explore San Juan, learn about Puerto Rican culture, but also share their own.

And for us, inclusion means, you know, creating these spaces where every athlete can show who they are on and off the court. And this is why we have this parallel agenda of events and cultural exchange. And that's what makes the competition not only truly global, but also truly human.

How will this event have a lasting impact in Puerto Rico? How can the athletes, partners and coaches take the the lessons of this experience back to their home countries and carry the mission forward?

Echeverry: Puerto Rico is definitely a proud sporting nation with a deep basketball tradition, as you know, and passionate fans. I am most excited to see the community feeling the stands, you know, sharing everything and showing the world how inclusion can unite people. Hosting the first ever Unified Basketball Cup in San Juan and in the Latin American region specifically is historic for us.

And I think that it sends a powerful message of inclusion that belongs on the biggest stage of sport and Puerto Rico, together with our athletes, will lead their way in showing the world what's possible. And I truly believe that.

If we can ensure that every athlete feels, you know, celebrated, if every spectator sees what's possible when people with and without intellectual disabilities compete together as equals. Then that's the real victory. It's about athletes leaving Puerto Rico, feeling valued, proud and inspired. It's about fans, partners and communities living with a deeper understanding of the power of inclusion. I truly believe that this is the transformational power that sport has.

What does inclusion mean to you and and how will this event represent that?

Echeverry: Inclusion means, to me, ensuring every person, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to participate fully, to be respected and to be seen as equal in sports. It means teammates learning from each other. In society, I believe it means breaking down stereotypes and creating communities where everyone belongs. And for me as a leader and also as a human being, inclusion is both the present and the future, and it's how we must live together.

For sports fans in Puerto Rico who are considering attending, or people around the world who might tune in and watch what what would you tell them about why this is so important?

Echeverry: Yeah, well, you know that one of the things that is truly unique for this event is our unified element, where teams combine athletes with intellectual disabilities and partners without disabilities competing side by side.

And the emphasis for me, the emphasis is not just on the speed or skill. That is what sports means for a lot of people. It's more focused on teamwork. On respect and equal contribution. And that's the true spirit of Special Olympics. That's why we are promoting sports for everyone, regardless of ability. If we can promote that values of respect, empathy contribution as equals, we will change not only the community in Puerto Rico and the society, but the world. And especially in a world where we are currently living with a lot of differences and separation.

If we can promote those values, we can really make an important change in the lives of everyone around the Special Olympics events. This is the invitation that we want to promote not only to participate as fans in the stands, but also to open minds and hearts to the unique power of sports for breaking barriers, of sports for development of better communities and inclusive societies that promote respect for all.

