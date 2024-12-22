Spencer Rattler's psychotic game prep for freezing temperature at Lambeau is too much
Spencer Rattler is taking his preparation for the New Orleans Saints’ to a whole new level. With the weather supposed to dip into the low 20s and snow potentially in the forecast, Rattler took the freezer this week to prepare for a cold game.
That’s not a euphemism for anything, he literally went through the teams script in the walk-in freezer of the team’s cafeteria, according to an ESPN story.
Apparently it was quarterback’s coach Andrew Janocko’s idea as he found creative ways to prepare for cold-weather games when he was in the NFC North. While I understand you try to find ways to simulate the weather you’re going to face, this may be taking it a bit too far.
But hey, more power to the Saints, Rattler and Janocko for finding a way to prepare for Green Bay in a unique way.
Spencer Rattler has a chance to bounce back in fourth start of rookie season
Rattler’s NFL career hasn’t quite been as promising as he would have hoped. He’ll be making his fourth start. In his first three, he went 0-3 and had one touchdown pass and two interceptions.
After his first NFL start, he didn’t throw a touchdown or interception. It wasn’t until last week when he came into the game that he threw a touchdown pass. In his fourth start, he’ll have a chance to build on last week as the Saints don’t really have much else to play for.
They started the year 2-0 and looked like a team that was going to contend in the NFC. Since then, they fired their coach, went on a seven-game losing streak and were knocked out of playoff contention.
But since promoting Darren Rizzi to interim coach, the Saints have gone 3-2. It’s not much, but it’s enough to revive this team. And now Rattler can improve himself.
If nothing more, he’ll be prepared to face the cold on Monday night after this week’s preparation. But if he can get a win and look good in the process, maybe sitting in a walk-in freezer might have been worth it.