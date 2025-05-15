Spencer Strider begs Braves fans to relax about velocity dip

Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider is quickly approaching his return from the 15-day IL after a hamstring injury he suffered in late April. He took an important first step toward rejoining the rotation on Wednesday, pitching a simulated game. He went five innings and 65 pitches deep.

While Strider's fastball velocity sat around 95-96 MPH during the first inning, which is on par with his (small sample size) 2025 average, it fell as the sim game progressed. That has led to great concern among some members of the fanbase, as Strider's velocity was his calling card before undergoing Tommy John surgery last season. Others don't really see a season to panic.

There are bound to be mixed opinions here, but Strider categorically does not give a you-know-what about his velocity in a sim game. In fact, he would like fans to stop getting too worked up about it.

"Not gonna go out and throw as hard as I can in a sim game," Strider told reporters at his locker. "Sure if I did, the pitching gurus on the internet would criticize me. Damned if I do, damned if I don't."

For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop during the MLB season.

Spencer Strider couldn't care less about lower velocity as he returns from injury

It's hard to argue with Strider here. Why would he throw max velocity in a practice game with zero stakes and no implications on the season? He is trying to get back from an injury so he can perform in the regular season — a long, 162-game trek that requires some smart business decisions from all players. Especially pitchers with a recent injury history and Strider's knack for high-speed, high-movement stuff.

Still, this is not out of the blue. Strider's fastball velocity averaged 95.4 MPH in his only start this season. Again, super small sample size, but also well below his 97.2 MPH average in 2023. Strider mostly mixed two pitches — a zippy fastball and a slider. If he isn't getting max value from those heaters, which typically comprise around 60 percent of his diet on the mound, then his performance will suffer.

Atlanta's rotation has already dealt with its share of injuries this season, most notably to Reynaldo López. It helps that Spencer Schwellenbach looks like an All-Star and A.J. Smith-Shawver is actually delivering results for the big-league club, but the Braves need Strider. Even if he's not the Cy Young frontrunner of yesteryear, the Braves need him to profile as a suitable two to Chris Sale's one.

It's important to remember that Strider is 26, so he has a lot of time left to rediscover his power pitches in the months and years ahead. With the Braves struggling so mightily right now, however, it's fair to wonder how effectively Strider can address Atlanta's immediate needs. This is a trend Alex Anthopoulos and the front office need to monitor, and one the fanbase most certainly will.