Spencer Strider’s comments forces Braves into an unhealthy decision

Atlanta Braves ace Spencer Strider started the 2025 season on the IL after having surgery to repair some UCL issues. Strider pitched just two games in 2024 before missing the rest of the year and the Braves cannot wait for him to be back on the mound, regardless of the risk.

Strider has pitched one game this season, but five days later he suffered a hamstring injury that placed him right back on the IL. According to Strider, he is recovered and ready to go. Strider shared his perspective of his current status with Mark Bowman of MLB.com.

“I feel good to go, but admittedly, I haven’t pitched in three weeks. So I won’t be shocked if they don’t feel comfortable running me out there. I’ve made my availability known. Beyond that, it’s up to them,” Strider said.

Given the Braves inability to get to .500 or above this season, Atlanta is looking for any spark they can get. Putting Strider back on the mound may be the chance they are about to take whether it is the right decision or not.

Braves could be rushing Spencer Strider back

In his lone start this season, Strider gave up two earned runs across five innings while striking out five. Whether or not it was because of the injuries or not, Strider has not really been himself in his last three starts dating back to 2024.

Putting Strider back on a big league mound may not be the best decision for a couple different reasons. After losing two of three games to the Pittsburgh Pirates, Atlanta may be searching for answers in all the wrong places.

Realistically, the Braves’ starting pitching has been good enough to win recently but the offense has struggled to string together hits and come through in big spots. Even if Strider is at his best, he can’t help the team too much if the offense fails to score runs, just ask Chris Sale.

Rushing Strider back may put him at risk for yet another injury which at this point in his career could negatively impact his future. Of course everyone wants to see Strider in the majors at full-strength. Regardless of Strider’s comments, putting him on the mound three weeks removed from pitching at the highest level would be like throwing him into a fire. Strider is a great competitor and wants to pitch as soon as possible. The Braves want him on the mound as soon as possible. This could create a recipe for disaster.